Caretaker PM, chief election commissioner meet to discuss election

Amir WasimJune 12, 2018

The chief election commissioner (CEC), retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, on Tuesday called on the caretaker prime minister, retired Justice Nasirul Mulk, at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to discuss the arranges for the upcoming general elections.

"The prime minister reiterated that the caretaker government was firmly committed to providing all possible assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) towards holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per the schedule," a press release from PMO after the meeting said.

The CEC reportedly briefed the prime minister about the arrangements being made by the ECP to hold elections on July 25.

The meeting took place while the ECP's scrutiny candidates is underway across the country after the first phase of the election process — the submission of nomination papers — ended on Monday.

