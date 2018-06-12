DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kabul suicide attack leaves 13 dead, over 30 injured

AFPUpdated June 12, 2018

Email


KABUL: Afghan women weep for their relatives at a hospital on Monday, following the suicide attack.—AFP
KABUL: Afghan women weep for their relatives at a hospital on Monday, following the suicide attack.—AFP

KABUL: At least 13 people were killed and 31 wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up among government employees in Kabul who had left work early for Ramazan and were waiting to take a bus home, officials said.

The militant Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the latest assault in the Afghan capital, which comes a day before the government’s ceasefire with the Taliban is expected to start.

The blast occurred at the main gate of the ministry of rural rehabilitation and development, police and health ministry said.

Employees were gathered at the entrance of the compound waiting for a bus to take them home when the suicide bomber blew himself up in the crowd, said ministry spokesman Faridoon Azhand, who was inside the building at the time.

“I was in my office when I heard a big blast,” another employee said.

“Most of my colleagues were leaving for the day to go home. I am worried about my colleagues. We are told to stay inside for now.”

Police spokesman Hash­mat Stanikzai confirmed the attacker had targeted the employees as they waited for the bus at around 1pm local time.

IS claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack was just one of several around Afghanistan on Monday.

Elsewhere, militants rai­ded a government building in the eastern city of Jalal­abad in Nangarhar province, prompting terrified employees to jump out of the windows, officials said.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to the education department, triggering a fierce battle between gunmen and Afghan security forces, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Ten people were wounded, city health department director Najibullah Kamawal said.

In another incident, an explosion inside a house in Kabul killed one person and wounded three others, Stanikzai said. The three wounded were detained after police found explosives, including suicide vests, in the building they suspect was being used by militants planning attacks in the city.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday anno­unced security forces would halt hostilities with the Taliban for a week — though he warned that operations against other groups, including IS, would continue.

The ceasefire would last from the “27th of Ramazan until the fifth day of Eidul Fitr”, he said, indicating it could run from June 12-19.

The Afghan Taliban said on Saturday their fighters would stop attacking Afghan security forces.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
KAJ
Jun 12, 2018 09:34am

Taliban are not human beings , no respect for human life , must be punished for their evil acts.

Halfis
Jun 12, 2018 09:40am

What about the ceasefire agreement

Sabir Khan
Jun 12, 2018 09:44am

Deep feeling for the families. They have destroy Eid on these families. Totally condemn the attacker.

Touseef
Jun 12, 2018 09:52am

These criminals should be apprehended and justice should prevail. No one is allowed to take innocent lives, shame on these barbaric perpetrators.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The vote always matters

The vote always matters

None of the ‘engineering’ would have succeeded without the accompanying social and political changes.

Editorial

June 12, 2018

Afghan ceasefire

IN a long, bloody, seemingly endless war, there have been few moments of hope. The major protagonists, including...
Updated June 12, 2018

Disability legislation

WHILE at long last Pakistan’s tribal and transgender populations have been brought into the mainstream through...
June 12, 2018

Karachi’s drains

KARACHI is a city ill prepared for rainfall, even in moderate amounts. So while citizens of the metropolis await the...
LG challenge
Updated June 11, 2018

LG challenge

IN the main, local governments are in existence in Pakistan for two reasons.
June 11, 2018

Mosques’ closure

ACROSS Europe, over the past several years far-right governments have either taken power in a number of states, or...
June 11, 2018

Women’s Fiction Prize

WINNING accolades at home and globally, Pakistani women’s contribution to the arts, technology, science and sport,...