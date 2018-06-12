DAWN.COM

Qatar takes UAE to UN top court over ‘rights violations’

AFPUpdated June 12, 2018

DOHA: Qatar on Monday said it brought a case against the United Arab Emirates at the UN’s top court, accusing its Gulf rival of human rights “violations” and “discrimination”.

Last year on June 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt abruptly severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and Iran. Doha denies the claims. They also took several measures, including barring the state-owned airline from using their airspace and expelling Qatari residents from their territories. Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar.

On Monday the Qatari foreign ministry denounced “human rights violations arising from the UAE’s discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens”. It also condemned “an unlawful land, sea and air siege against Qatar as part of a campaign of political and economic coercion”.

“The unlawful measures imposed by UAE have torn apart families,” the ministry said in a statement quoting Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. “The UAE deprived Qatari companies and individuals of property and assets and denied fundamental access to education, medicine and justice in the UAE courts,” he added.

Because of this, the ministry aid, Qatar had started proceedings against the UAE at the Hague-based International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court which rules in disputes between countries.

Qatar requested that the ICJ “order the UAE to take all steps necessary to comply with its (international) obligations... including by ceasing and revoking the discriminatory measures and by restoring the rights of Qataris”.

Doha cited the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), which it and the UAE have both signed.

Qatar is also demanding “full reparation, including compensation, for the harm suffered as a result of the UAE’s violations of CERD”, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2018

