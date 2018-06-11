DAWN.COM

Caretaker govt increases prices of petroleum products for remaining days of June

Dawn.com | Tahir SheraniJune 11, 2018

In a surprise move, the caretaker government on Monday announced a considerable increase in the prices of petroleum products for the remaining days of the month of June, DawnNewsTV reported.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs4.26 per litre (4.9%), climbing to Rs91.96, and that of kerosene by Rs4.46 per litre (5.6%), climbing to Rs84.34, read a statement issued by the Finance Division.

Moreover, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been jacked up by Rs6.55 per litre (6.6%) to reach Rs105.31.

The newly announced prices will be effective from June 12 to the midnight on June 30, 2018.

Usually, the government announces the new oil prices on the last day of every outgoing month which is applicable from the midnight of the new month.

Earlier there were reports that the caretaker government has decided not to change the prices of petroleum products for the time being. A senior government official said the caretaker ministers did not support a price increase.

In a summary moved to the PML-N government in May, Ogra had recommended Rs12.50 and Rs8.37 per litre increase in the prices of high-speed diesel and petrol, respectively.

The PML-N cabinet, however, had decided on its last meeting not to increase the oil prices and leave it to the caretakers while ordering that prices should remain unchanged for seven days ie June 7.

