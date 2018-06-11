DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Parties submit lists of nominees for reserved seats to ECP

Fahad ChaudhryJune 11, 2018

Email


All major political parties on Monday submitted their priority lists for candidates for reserved seats for minorities to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and newly reconstituted Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) submitted ten names each for a total of 10 seats which are allotted to each party in the National Assembly according to their relative strenght.

The PPP submitted nine names while the PML-N submitted seven. The Pervez Musharraf-led All Pakistan Muslim League, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Awami National Party (ANP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also submitted their lists.

The parties also submitted lists for the 60 reserved women's seats in the NA and provincial assemblies ahead of the deadline for submission of nominees, according to the revised schedule, which ended today.

ELECTIONS 2018
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Expat Pakistani talent

Expat Pakistani talent

There are few incentives for highly educated youth to return home and apply their expertise here.

Editorial

LG challenge
Updated June 11, 2018

LG challenge

IN the main, local governments are in existence in Pakistan for two reasons.
June 11, 2018

Mosques’ closure

ACROSS Europe, over the past several years far-right governments have either taken power in a number of states, or...
June 11, 2018

Women’s Fiction Prize

WINNING accolades at home and globally, Pakistani women’s contribution to the arts, technology, science and sport,...
Media freedom
Updated June 10, 2018

Media freedom

All parties must pledge to uphold net neutrality, ensure accessibility and protect personal data privacy.
June 10, 2018

FATF plan

AFTER months of wrangling and meetings, the government appears ready to submit an action plan to the Financial ...
Right to health
Updated June 09, 2018

Right to health

HEALTH, the birthright of every Pakistani citizen to be protected by the state, has been held hostage to an...