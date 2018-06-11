DAWN.COM

My fundamental rights are being violated: Nawaz Sharif

Dawn.comUpdated June 11, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks at a press conference in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, complained that his fundamental rights were being violated "as no lawyer will take up a case where he is not even allowed time to prepare and is asked to appear even on the weekends."

Sharif's presser was in response to an accountability court asking him to find a new lawyer after counself Khawaja Haris recused himself from the references being heard against Sharif.

Haris's decision had come after the Supreme Court asked the accountability court to speed up its proceedings and hear the case, even if it meant holding court on weekends.

"Does the chief justice not know that justice rushed is justice crushed?" Sharif complained in his press conference today.

Holding the prosecution responsible for past delays in the reference proceedings — they were initially supposed to last six months, but have been extended multiple times — Sharif said that it was a matter of record that his lawyers, including Haris, had never caused any of those delays.

He stated that when Haris told the apex court that it was not possible for a lawyer to continue appearing for proceedings everyday — especially if the hearings lasted late into the day and were held even on holidays — the chief justice said that the lawyer could be changed if it was not possible for the current one to continue representing Sharif.

Nawaz said that the apex court also allowed the accountability court to set its own timings in order to decide on the references, or a single reference, within one month.

Sharif complained that even if he is able to find a new lawyer, it would not be possible for him to resume his defense on Wednesday as there were thousands of pages attached with the case in addition to the statements of over 60 witnesses.

He claimed that he did not know of any other case where a lawyer was forced to represent his clients until late in the night, and then also made to appear on weekends.

Nawaz said the rights accorded to him under Articles 10A and 25 of the Constitution were being violated. He said that he is being deprived of his right of defence and even his right to be represented by a lawyer.

He again objected to the appointment of a monitoring judge to oversee the case, asking whether anyone in the country had ever faced over 100 hearings.

"This is a strange case of its own kind," he said.

"This last episode of the game that began with the Panama [Papers] is an extremely unfortunate example of oppression and injustice," he said, repeating his previous claims of injustices meted out to him in the case.

He also claimed that the court has backtracked on an earlier order to give a decision in all three references at the same time.

"I do not know whether my right to defence is more important or that the decision be given before the election. Are the standards of law and justice more important or a decision before the elections? Are the fundamental rights of a Pakistani citizen important or a decision before the elections?" he asked.

"If it is necessary or compulsory to arrive at a decision regarding me before July 25, then make the decision. If it is this way, then this is tantamount to tearing apart law, justice, fundamental rights and fundamental human rights," he said.

Comments (15)

Mind
Jun 11, 2018 06:38pm

Very true!!

Usman
Jun 11, 2018 06:47pm

I agree with 100%, so sad.

Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 11, 2018 06:49pm

Not the court, but your lawyer refused to plead your case. And also you were disqualified and disgraced by the court. You do not have any fundamental rights now.

Waqar
Jun 11, 2018 07:04pm

Show the receipts and get your fundamental rights back sir!

Aamir
Jun 11, 2018 07:10pm

I think Nawaz is right here!

Junaid
Jun 11, 2018 07:33pm

These lawyers like haris are not government employees that they need days off. Given their fees their job is to defend the client.

PakiForum
Jun 11, 2018 07:34pm

Mr. Sharif, you are paying the price for disrupting the fundamental rights of the whole nation by looting the wealth of this nation and putting us in all sorts of troubles.

gt
Jun 11, 2018 07:49pm

@Saif Zulfiqar Very true.

Faisal
Jun 11, 2018 07:49pm

He is right. There is no legal justification to rush the proceedings before elections. What is the CJPs official reason for asking for the trial to be completed in 30 days ?

Mian
Jun 11, 2018 08:12pm

True. Corruption is your fundamental right.

Shahzad
Jun 11, 2018 08:13pm

@PakiForum wah wah. Well said.

naji
Jun 11, 2018 08:15pm

Fundamental rights? You served 3 times as PM of this poor Pakistan, we nation could not get water in Karachi, No basic health facilities, no basic education, no middle and higher education system, no basic type of transport, no buses on road, no tramway system, no road network. Mr. Nawaz Sharif your all motorways are for a limited % of commuters and not for ordinary citizen. So these are fundamental rights. You are avoiding your cases in NAB since last 9 months,

WARRIs
Jun 11, 2018 08:16pm

Show the money trail and you will get your rights back!!

Malik USA
Jun 11, 2018 08:18pm

@Faisal Because we the tax payers are paying his trial fees. All court expenses are going from our tax.

mohsan riaz
Jun 11, 2018 08:19pm

Delay tactics as expected!

