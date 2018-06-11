Chaudhry Nisar confirms he will contest election independently, lashes out at Sharif family
Estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar on Monday ended the speculation surrounding his rocky ties with the party's leadership, saying he will contest the July 25 general election as an independent candidate.
"The party [PML-N] has issued tickets to political orphans," he alleged while speaking at a corner meeting at Rawalpindi's Adiala Road. "I will contest the election as independent; there is a need for even more hard work now."
The PML-N stalwart used the occasion to target his party's leadership, saying: "These Sharifs will not able to show their faces anywhere if I decide to open my mouth."
He suggested that he had been keeping mum on several matters because of his 34-year association with the Sharif brothers.
"An opponent of Aurat Raj (women holding political office) has now imposed his daughter on the party," he said, in an apparent reference to PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
Asked by party workers whether he was considering joining the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Nisar opted for a vague response: "You focus on the elections, [I] will decide what is better."
The PML-N stalwart did, however, say that "while there might be 10 faults within the PTI, there are more than 100 flaws in the N-league."
Nisar had on Sunday filed nomination papers to contest the elections for two National Assembly seats and as many Punjab Assembly seats as an independent candidate.
The former minister's nomination papers were submitted by his aides for NA-63 Taxila, NA-59 Rawalpindi, PP-12 and PP-10.
He has previously dismissed demands from some PML-N leaders that he appear before the party's parliamentary board to qualify for a ticket, saying there was no precedent of the party's senior-most leaders sitting in an interview.
"I neither expect their [PML-N] ticket nor do I need it," he had said.
Comments (10)
Nisar you beauty.
A person with integrity, discipline and especially good intentions to contribute to nation cannot work with Sharifs
A black mailer.i do not like him because of these tactics.even when he was interior minister he was use to do same thing If you are a good Pakistani then reveal all secrets to benefit of the country.
Chaudhry please open Pandora boxes of each and every family member of Shariifs. People of Pakistan will be grateful to you.
You do what is best for Pakistan and nobody else.
"These Sharifs will not able to show their faces anywhere if I decide to open my mouth." When will you open your mouth Sir? You have called for so many press conferences and have said nothing. Infact your press conferences has lost their credibility because it is always accompanied by a threat that you will say something but has zero information. I believe it is too late to say anything because whatever you will say now will be considered a reaction for not receiving a PML-N ticket for elections.
If they were so bad why spent over 30 years with them?
If you have sharif knowledge of wrong doings then you should provide the evidence otherwise you should be arrested and interrogated. This is blackmail
It was long due ! thanks for being Not Confuse this time
Wise decision. You have the ability and talents to contribute much to the progress of Pakistan. Be brave and bold, say right things and do right things. Like minded people will support you.