DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hamza Shahbaz, Ayesha Ahad settle differences after CJP's arbitration

Rana BilalUpdated June 11, 2018

Email


Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Ayesha Ahad Malik — who claims to be his wife — have decided to withdraw all cases against each other after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday arbitrated between the two in a bid to resolve their longstanding differences.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court urged the two to resolve the matter amicably between themselves, warning that it would otherwise have to form a joint investigation team to probe their allegations.

Malik had told the court that she could swear on oath that she was married to Hamza, who in turn also stated that he could say on oath that they had never contracted marriage.

Hamza stated that there was no proof of a Nikah (marriage) agreement between the two, while she claimed that she had witnesses who were present on the occasion.

During the hearing, the chief justice initially asked Hamza to exercise his right to divorce Malik if they had ever been married, but Hamza continued to deny that the marriage had taken place.

"If proven that you were living together without marrying, it would be a major embarrassment," the CJP had warned him.

Justice Nisar had subsequently summoned both Sharif and Malik to his chambers to discuss the matter after both remained unwilling to relent.

Following an hour-long discussion in the chamber, the chief justice announced that an agreement had been reached between the two.

He ruled that the two will not indulge in passing any comments against each other on media and would not publicly discuss the conditions agreed upon in the discussion.

Ayesha Ahad case

It all started in 2011, when Lahore's Defence-A Police arrested Ayesha Ahad Malik and her daughter in a kidnapping case. A Filipino woman had accused Malik of kidnapping her son for ransom.

A judge of an anti-terrorism court had allowed police 10-day physical remand of Malik, but the Lahore High Court had suspended the order while questioning the integrity of the trial judge.

The high court had subsequently ordered an inquiry against the judge for granting remand without applying any judicial reasoning.

Later, Malik had filed a petition before a sessions court for the registration of a case against police officials for keeping her and her young daughter in illegal custody and also subjecting them to torture.

She had alleged that Hamza, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ali Imran (son in-law of Shahbaz Sharif) and some police officers were behind the whole episode.

Malik had later contested the 2013 general election against Hamza from NA-119. She had also filed a civil suit to stop Hamza from contracting a marriage with Dr Rabia Khan. Malik had claimed that Hamza had not divorced her and she was still his wife.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Fareed N
Jun 11, 2018 03:09pm

CJ of Pakistan involved in a case like this? I thought such cases are the domain of Family Court.

Shamin
Jun 11, 2018 03:12pm

Things still remain very fishy!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 11, 2018 03:16pm

Well done CJP with your intervention, the case is resolved and finally, Humza Sharif accepted his marriage and decided to resolve their differences amicably. This shows that if you have faith, trust and determination then TRUTH always wins and justice prevail!

My Advice
Jun 11, 2018 03:19pm

It is good that matter is amicably settled between two. No need for public to intrude. Whatever the real story may be, chances are few in close circles know the real story. But for general public there are much important things to worry about i.e. clean water, electricity, lack of healthcare hospitals, lack of public schools for children and mounting foreign debt on the nation. May Almighty help people of Pakistan and bless them with hard working, honest and patriotic leaders who would serve people and stand up for the country.

Hani_Layyah
Jun 11, 2018 03:23pm

What is the settlement ? was he married or not ?? People want to know what is the truth. .

Mad
Jun 11, 2018 03:41pm

Right decision sir

Asif Kahsmiri
Jun 11, 2018 03:41pm

Non issue for the people of Pakistan

Truth Seeker
Jun 11, 2018 03:42pm

Very strange, it isn’t SC issue. SC shouldn’t take up cases like these.

Orakzai.
Jun 11, 2018 03:49pm

Good decision by CJP.

Sanjrani
Jun 11, 2018 04:43pm

To be honest, their private life is none of our business.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Expat Pakistani talent

Expat Pakistani talent

There are few incentives for highly educated youth to return home and apply their expertise here.

Editorial

LG challenge
Updated June 11, 2018

LG challenge

IN the main, local governments are in existence in Pakistan for two reasons. One, the elected political class as a...
June 11, 2018

Mosques’ closure

ACROSS Europe, over the past several years far-right governments have either taken power in a number of states, or...
June 11, 2018

Women’s Fiction Prize

WINNING accolades at home and globally, Pakistani women’s contribution to the arts, technology, science and sport,...
Media freedom
Updated June 10, 2018

Media freedom

All parties must pledge to uphold net neutrality, ensure accessibility and protect personal data privacy.
June 10, 2018

FATF plan

AFTER months of wrangling and meetings, the government appears ready to submit an action plan to the Financial ...
Right to health
Updated June 09, 2018

Right to health

HEALTH, the birthright of every Pakistani citizen to be protected by the state, has been held hostage to an...