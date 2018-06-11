SC suspends tax deductions on prepaid cellphone top-up cards
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the deduction of taxes imposed on the top-up of prepaid cards by cellphone service providers and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), giving both institutions two days to act on the orders.
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing the case at the SC Lahore registry.
The court, when it was told earlier that for every cellular charge, 5.5 per cent was deducted as a withholding tax, 19pc as sales tax and another 10pc as services charges, had described the deductions as exploitative and illegal.
The court observed today that ordinary cellphone users were "being looted" due to the taxation measures in place on prepaid cards.
"How can you ask a pushcart vendor to pay taxes?" Justice Ahsan asked. "If someone doesn't fall into the tax net, how can taxes be imposed on them?"
"It is unlawful that on a Rs100 prepaid card, only Rs64.38 is acquired," Justice Ahsan said.
The chief justice said that only people whose cellphone usage crosses certain limits should be taxed.
The top judge said that a comprehensive policy should be formulated on taxes imposed on prepaid cellphone cards.
Breakdown of deductions made to 100-rupee calling card
The FBR,via an illustration, had earlier explained to the SC that every time a consumer loads a Rs100 mobile card, 12.5pc of the total amount gets deducted as adjustable withholding tax, while 10pc of the whole goes to the telecom company as service charges.
With the telecom company taking its cut, the 19.5pc sales tax also kicks in. However, it is applied only to the telecom company's 10pc rather than the entire Rs100 card.
At this point, the consumer is left with Rs76.94 — of which the government charges 19.5pc sales tax (Rs 15) to the consumer for making calls and sending SMS.
In the end, as per the FBR calculation, the net amount left with the consumer for his actual consumption on a Rs100 charge is Rs61.93.
Comments (9)
Absolutely just decision as to why a person not liable to pay taxes as a result of FBR negligence should be paying taxes? It will open a new pandora box but the awareness among masses regarding taxes are more fruitful. Thank you respectable SCJP!
Jeye CJP. Cool man
Well done Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Bravo, great judgement from our judges against corrupt system, politicians.
It is not only on cell-phone recharge but almost anything you buy, including electricity and cooking gas.
Withholding tax should be re-examined particularly the cashing of cheques etc. There should be in place a system whereby those who have paid withholding tax can claim it back if they are not liable to pay tax as their income is below threshold.
Actually what is happening in Pakistan that the rich people are not paying taxes, they are tax evaders, in order to run the affairs of the govt. they are imposing taxes on poor people through petrol and sim card etc. Well done CJP
Such are the issues to be tackled, good step to avoid double taxation
I was planning today, but delayed card loading to Thursday. Let see how much balance I will receive on card of Rs.100.