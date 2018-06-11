DAWN.COM

Nawaz's lawyer recuses himself from corruption references

Malik AsadUpdated June 11, 2018

Email


Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris on Monday recused himself from fighting the ex-PM's case in the corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family.

Haris formally withdrew from the case as Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed proceedings in the Al-Azizia reference.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court — while granting the accountability court a 30-day extension and deadline to wrap up all three references — suggested that the hearings for the case be held on a daily basis, even on Saturdays.

Haris, when he appeared before the accountability judge, said it was not possible for him to pursue these cases under such pressure.

He also expressed his inability to work on Saturdays and Sundays — which are official weekly court holidays.

Following the withdrawal of his paper of attorney (wakalatnama) the accountability judge asked Nawaz if he would like to engage another lawyer or would he attempt to convince Haris to continue with the case.

To this, Nawaz replied that he needs some time to make a decision in this regard and requested the court to adjourn proceedings for a few days.

Haris, while speaking to Dawn on Sunday, said that he spends the weekend preparing his arguments which is why he would not be able to continue with the case if court proceedings are held on Saturdays.

He added that it would also be unsuitable for his clients if he was unable to prepare his arguments for their cases in advance.

Haris also said that when he believes that he cannot do justice to his job it is better to recuse himself from the case.

Haris was scheduled to cross examine JIT head Wajid Zia in today's hearing. However, the court proceedings were adjourned following Haris's withdrawal from the case.

Zain
Jun 11, 2018 10:52am

dalaying tactics

Dr Khan
Jun 11, 2018 11:05am

NS and his lawyer have no money trail of London flats.They know this fact and trying to fool the public and wasting public and court time.

Dr Mughal - UK
Jun 11, 2018 11:06am

Here we go... another twist to the tale. A new tweet by Maryum is on it’s way, “Justice is not being done”.

Fazal Karim
Jun 11, 2018 11:09am

Decision is written on wall , it is better to runaway.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 11, 2018 11:11am

Excellent script written by PML-N. Great twists and turns. Weldone.

Dr Haroon
Jun 11, 2018 11:15am

Absolute delaying tactics.

haider shaikh
Jun 11, 2018 11:15am

justice delayed is justice denied.

CommonMan
Jun 11, 2018 11:17am

Instead of speeding up the proceedings further delay has been established. As NS will take some days to find a lawyer then lawyer will take sometime to study the case. Wow!!!

FK
Jun 11, 2018 11:25am

Why not CJP takes up the case and announces verdict instead of asking case hearings on weekends and so on?

Careless whisper
Jun 11, 2018 11:27am

Surprised at the comment s of arm chair analyst who don’t we realize that sending NS to jail will not reduce but increase his popularity

Amer
Jun 11, 2018 11:27am

This lawyer can work on Friday but not on Saturday and Sunday. This whole lot can not provide anything to defend the crooks do you really think they will provide any proof now.

Fajar Khan
Jun 11, 2018 11:42am

That is bad, NS my boycott the proceeds on the reason of biasness

Dr.Shams
Jun 11, 2018 11:42am

I agree with Advocate Haris sahab. I mean why is court in so hurry when dealing with NS? On the other hand Musharraf has been allowed to contest in Polls.. Something is not right...

Khan
Jun 11, 2018 11:43am

it is not fair to ask to work over the weekends

Naeem
Jun 11, 2018 11:48am

he already made hefty money and time to leave now.!!!

Najam
Jun 11, 2018 12:00pm

Classic

Observer-India
Jun 11, 2018 12:03pm

@Fazal Karim : Very true. Verdict is known to the world even before pronouncement.

Truth Seeker
Jun 11, 2018 12:09pm

It’s not fair trial if you pressuring defence to appear without proper preparation.

