Six killed in India-held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Six Kash­miris were killed during a search operation conducted by troops in India-held Kash­mir, military officials said.

A gun battle began early in the morning when soldiers during the search operation intercepted a group of Kashmiris along the Line of Control, claimed Col Rajesh Kalia.

He said soldiers were still carrying out search operations in the remote and forested northwestern Keran sector, where the incident occurred.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

On Thursday, at least one soldier was killed and another wounded after Kashmiris, who are opposed to the Indian occupation of the region, attacked an Indian patrol in the same area.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2018