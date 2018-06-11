DAWN.COM

Six killed in India-held Kashmir

APUpdated June 11, 2018

SRINAGAR: Six Kash­miris were killed during a search operation conducted by troops in India-held Kash­mir, military officials said.

A gun battle began early in the morning when soldiers during the search operation intercepted a group of Kashmiris along the Line of Control, claimed Col Rajesh Kalia.

He said soldiers were still carrying out search operations in the remote and forested northwestern Keran sector, where the incident occurred.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

On Thursday, at least one soldier was killed and another wounded after Kashmiris, who are opposed to the Indian occupation of the region, attacked an Indian patrol in the same area.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2018

Ahmed bin Babar
Jun 11, 2018 08:53am

Martyred not killed at the hands of occupationally forces..!

Neo
Jun 11, 2018 09:00am

Kashmir freedon movement is gaining momentum.

Surinder Osmond
Jun 11, 2018 09:02am

All the Kashmiris who are pro pakistan should be sent to pakistan-occupied-kashmir. Problem solved.

Neo
Jun 11, 2018 09:04am

We support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggles against the occupying Indian armed forces. Stones against bullets are no match. But in the end it is the sheer will and determination of the people of Kashmir that will lead them to victory.

conspiracy_theory
Jun 11, 2018 09:08am

Those wielding guns will die by gunshots.

Orakzai.
Jun 11, 2018 09:32am

How many more Kashmiries India want to kill.

SATT
Jun 11, 2018 09:34am

Violence can't bring independence.

FRISAL KASHMIR
Jun 11, 2018 09:40am

All six men were trying to cross from Pak side to India side.

CHISTI
Jun 11, 2018 09:55am

Good job indian army.....

Neeraj Singh
Jun 11, 2018 09:55am

@Neo You've many issue of yours too so think about that first instead of meddling in some other sovereign country's internal affairs.

Lost name
Jun 11, 2018 10:19am

You keep sending them and they get killed while crossing LoC. Good riddance for you.

vikrant
Jun 11, 2018 10:20am

@Orakzai. All of them, if they keep attacking our army.

jdd
Jun 11, 2018 10:22am

Proud of you my Army

Iqbal
Jun 11, 2018 10:30am

Terrorism should be condemned. Kill terrorists or at least blind them

Rana
Jun 11, 2018 10:44am

Stop border infiltration of strategic assets.peoblem will be smoothy.

JA-Australia
Jun 11, 2018 10:50am

Indian-OCCUPIED Kashmir.

The correct name bears repeating every single time.

John
Jun 11, 2018 10:50am

@Neo Actually, as you love your brothers and sister please invite them to your home country and insist them t live there. We Indians want only the land not the pro Pakistani Kashmiris. We have the will and the means to keep the land.

raghav neuro
Jun 11, 2018 10:52am

@Orakzai. "How many more Kashmiries India want to kill."not only kashmiri any person wheteher is telugu,tamil,panjabi,marathi if he acts aganist the intergrity of the nation,he will be ruthlessly dealt with.

