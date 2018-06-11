Six killed in India-held Kashmir
SRINAGAR: Six Kashmiris were killed during a search operation conducted by troops in India-held Kashmir, military officials said.
A gun battle began early in the morning when soldiers during the search operation intercepted a group of Kashmiris along the Line of Control, claimed Col Rajesh Kalia.
He said soldiers were still carrying out search operations in the remote and forested northwestern Keran sector, where the incident occurred.
There was no independent confirmation of the incident.
On Thursday, at least one soldier was killed and another wounded after Kashmiris, who are opposed to the Indian occupation of the region, attacked an Indian patrol in the same area.
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.
Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2018
Comments (18)
Martyred not killed at the hands of occupationally forces..!
Kashmir freedon movement is gaining momentum.
All the Kashmiris who are pro pakistan should be sent to pakistan-occupied-kashmir. Problem solved.
We support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggles against the occupying Indian armed forces. Stones against bullets are no match. But in the end it is the sheer will and determination of the people of Kashmir that will lead them to victory.
Those wielding guns will die by gunshots.
How many more Kashmiries India want to kill.
Violence can't bring independence.
All six men were trying to cross from Pak side to India side.
Good job indian army.....
@Neo You've many issue of yours too so think about that first instead of meddling in some other sovereign country's internal affairs.
You keep sending them and they get killed while crossing LoC. Good riddance for you.
@Orakzai. All of them, if they keep attacking our army.
Proud of you my Army
Terrorism should be condemned. Kill terrorists or at least blind them
Stop border infiltration of strategic assets.peoblem will be smoothy.
Indian-OCCUPIED Kashmir.
The correct name bears repeating every single time.
@Neo Actually, as you love your brothers and sister please invite them to your home country and insist them t live there. We Indians want only the land not the pro Pakistani Kashmiris. We have the will and the means to keep the land.
@Orakzai. "How many more Kashmiries India want to kill."not only kashmiri any person wheteher is telugu,tamil,panjabi,marathi if he acts aganist the intergrity of the nation,he will be ruthlessly dealt with.