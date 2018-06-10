Khadija stabbing case: Appeal against Shah Hussain's acquittal sent to Justice Khosa for hearing

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday forwarded stabbing victim Khadija Siddiqui's appeal against the acquittal of accused Shah Hussain by the Lahore High Court (LHC) last week to a Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa for hearing.

Siddiqui's lawyer Salman Safdar told a two-judge bench headed by the CJP, which was hearing a suo motu case against Hussain's acquittal at the Lahore registry today, that they had already filed an appeal against the acquittal.

Hussain was convicted last year for brutally attacking then 23-year-old law student Khadija with a knife in Lahore. His seven-year sentence by a judicial magistrate had been commuted to a two-year sentence by a trial court in March this year.

He was acquitted by the LHC on June 4, with Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem in his detailed judgement stating: "The injured witness ordinarily is not disbelieved but the circumstances of this case forced me to disbelieve the injured prosecution witness."

Khadija Siddiqui stated on the rostrum today that her character had been assassinated and asked that justice be served.

The court subsequently forwarded the appeal to a bench headed by Justice Khosa for hearing and fixed the hearing for some time next week.

CJP lashes out at LHCBA resolution

The CJP today also lashed out at the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) resolution passed last week which regretted that the top judge had taken suo motu notice of the acquittal of the accused in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case.

The unanimous LHCBA resolution, which was passed by Shah Hussain's father Advocate Tanveer Hashmi, had stated that since Khadija had the option of approaching the apex court against the LHC ruling, there was no need for the CJP to have taken notice of the matter based on "propaganda" in social media and electronic media.

The resolution said that all the suo motu notices taken by the SC would be deemed unconstitutional if violation of fundamental rights was not found in them and demanded that a full bench of the SC should devise rules on suo motu powers.

"How did you pass a resolution against the Supreme Court?" the chief justice asked the father of the accused Shah Hussain, Advocate Hashmi. "How did you run a campaign against the court?"

"If this had happened with some lawyer's daughter, would you have behaved the same way?" he asked.