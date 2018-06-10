Mamnoon, Rouhani discuss ways to improve trade ties

PRESIDENT Mamnoon Hussain exchanges views with Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani during their meeting on Saturday.—PPI

QINGDAO (China): President Mamnoon Hussain met his counterparts from China, Iran and Tajikistan on Saturday and expressed the resolve to further strengthen ties with the three friendly countries.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the 18th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organ­isation (SCO), President Hussain and President Xi Jinping discussed in considerable detail matters related to bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

President Hussain congratulated President Xi on hosting the SCO summit and wished it a resounding success. He said Pakistan supported assumption of the SCO’s leadership by China and appreciated the various initiatives proposed by Beijing in the organisation during the last one year.

Mr Hussain praised the Belt and Road Initiative and lauded the keen interest taken in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the Chinese leader. President Xi said China attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan, which would continue to remain a priority for Beijing. He praised Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its role in enhancing stability and peace in the region.

Iranian president

During their meeting, President Hussain and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed to further strengthen the ties between their countries by enhancing people-to-people contacts and trade and other activity between Gwadar and Chabahar ports.

President Hussain lauded Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement in which he expressed support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Presidents Hussain and Rouhani agreed that connectivity between the ports of Gwadar and Chabahar would further improve ties.

On the issue of the Joint Comp­rehensive Plan of Action, President Hussain expressed the hope that all parties to the nuclear deal would continue to implement the agreement and uphold their commitments.

The two leaders emphasised that peace and stability in Afghanistan was important for both Pakistan and Iran.

A statement issued by Iran’s foreign ministry quo­ted the Iranian leader as saying: “Iran is ready to have mutual investment with Pakistan in various fields.”

Tajik leader

During their meeting, Presidents Hussain and Emo­mali Rahmon agreed that trade between their countries should be enhanced.

They also said that efforts would be made to improve relations bet­ween their countries.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2018