Nomination papers obtained for Musharraf

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 10, 2018

KARACHI: A constituency of the National Assembly in Karachi’s South district carved out after fresh delimitations is set to see many known personalities contesting in the forthcoming general elections.

Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf is said to have obtained the nomination papers through his representatives from NA-247 (Karachi South-II), which comprises Clifton, Defence, Karachi Cantonment, Saddar and Arambagh, etc.

Retired Gen Musharraf, who is facing a high treason case, has been allowed by the Supreme Court to file nomination papers on the condition that he would personally appear before the court in Lahore on June 13.

Recently, a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar heard Mr Musharraf’s appeal against a Peshawar High Court verdict disqualifying him for life for promulgating a state of emergency in November 2007.

The apex court allowed the returning officers to receive the ex-general’s nomination papers for the upcoming elections, though acceptance of the nomination papers would be subject to the outcome of the case.

Those close to the former military ruler said the documents were being sent to Dubai for his signature.

If Mr Musharraf’s papers are accepted by the election commission, observers expect an interesting contest among Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal of the Pak Sarzameen Party, Arif Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Saleem Zia and rights activist Jibran Nasir in the constituency.

AP adds: Mr Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) announced on Saturday that he would also run for a National Assembly seat from Chitral.

He has not set any date for his return, but an APML leader announced earlier this week that he would return after Eid.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2018

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Comments (1)

Nadeem
Jun 10, 2018 08:55am

How can SC allow for someone facing treason charges to context elections especially when that person is also an absxonder!

