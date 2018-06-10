DAWN.COM

PN rescues 11 Iranian fishermen after their boat sinks

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 10, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy personnel rescuing an Iranian fisherman from a sunken boat in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. Two PN Sea King helicopters took part in the operation during which 11 crew members and fishermen were rescued.—Online
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Sea King helicopters rescued crew members of a sunken Iranian dhow in the north Arabian Sea on Saturday.

Soon after they received information about the distressed fishing dhow Al Ramani, bearing the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran with 11 crew members on board, Pakistan Navy personnel promptly responded and launched a search and rescue operation. Two PN Sea King helicopters were immediately directed to locate the boat and rescue the fishermen, according to a Pakistan Navy press release.

The helicopters equipped with search and rescue gear along with paramedical staff swiftly reached the deep sea area in the southwest of Karachi in the shortest possible time and conducted aerial search for the fishing boat. The survivors were located by the helicopter aircrew after rigorous search efforts in the prevailing open rough sea in low visibility conditions. The operation was augmented by Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, which was already present in the north Arabian Sea on routine patrol.

In a very short span of time 11 survivors were recovered and taken on board Sea King helicopters through winching operation. Necessary first aid was rendered. The surviving crew members thanked the Pakistan Navy for its prompt and professional response. The rescue operation lasted for about one and a half hour resulting in the safe recovery of all Iranian crew members to a Pakistan Navy air base, PNS Mehran, in Karachi. Finally, the salvaged Iranian crew was handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency headquarters for further handling as per the provisions of law.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2018

Biswas Pradhan
Jun 10, 2018 08:43am

A very good humanitarian effort by Pakistan, thank you!

