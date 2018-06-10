Level playing field to be provided to all parties: Dr Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi says that the interim government will provide equal opportunities to all the political parties while following the framework given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Our performance will restore confidence of political parties in us and their doubts will be removed,” he said.

Dr Askari was speaking to the media after visiting the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal on Saturday. He laid a floral wreath on the grave, offered prayers and paid tributes to the poet in the visitors’ book.

The interim CM said he would be having a small cabinet of apolitical professionals and experts and work with utmost neutrality within legal limits.

“Equal opportunities and facilities would be provided to all the political parties to hold free, fair and transparent election while the interim government would also focus more on maintaining law and order and provision of peaceful environment to voters.”

About reshuffle in the bureaucracy, Dr Askari said the administrative changes were always made whenever a new government was installed.

“Those before us have made such changes and those who will come after us will also make such changes,” he said and added that he neither had any political agenda in the past nor would have one in the future.

“The interim government will make every effort to maintain a balance,” he said.

Dr Askari said the role of district administration was very vital in the election and added that it was a responsibility of the district administration to provide equal opportunities to all political parties.

Answering a question about the ‘aliens’, he said that was a political statement and political parties always sent their messages to people to get votes. “Every political party has narrative and this was a part of that narrative,” he said.

About an allegation that he had given statements about the delay in election, Dr Askari denied having given any such statement. Adding that one of his articles was being quoted, he said that he had authored many books and criticised every government while giving his points of view since the start of his writing.

The interim chief minister also presided over meetings to review law and order, administrative affairs and budget matters.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2018