Former PM Abbasi may confront PTI chief in NA-53

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated June 10, 2018

MURREE: After PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to contest election from NA 53 Islamabad, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi may confront him as the PML-N candidate, sources close to Mr Abbasi told this correspondent.

Mr Abbasi is contesting election from his home constituency of NA 57, comprising Murree, Kotli Sattiyan and Kahuta. He won this seat for six times in the past.

But as no suitable local candidate is available for the PML-N in NA 53 against the PTI chief, the PML-N would field Mr Abbasi.

However, a final decision is yet to be taken by the party leadership, the sources said.

There are a large number of Abbasis and other people belonging to Murree and Kotli Sattiyan settled in various sectors of Islamabad and its rural areas such as Bhara Kahu and Banigala who could support Mr Abbasi against the PTI chief.

Former MNA Syed Zafar Ali Shah, UC Phulgran chairman Raja Waqar Mumtaz, M. Sajid Abbasi, a UC chairman and general secretary PML-N Islamabad city, are the PML-N aspirants for the ticket.

Former minister CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is reportedly supporting Waqar Mumtaz whereas another lobby in the PML-N is in favour of Sajid Abbasi.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2018

