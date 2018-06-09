ATC orders provision of better facilities for Rao Anwar in detention

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday allowed the provision of "better facilities" to the suspended Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rao Anwar in the temporary detention facility in Multan Lines, Malir Cantonment, declared as sub-jail reportedly due to security issues.

The ATC-II judge announced its verdict on the plea after hearing arguments from the defence, prosecution and complainant’s sides.

The court directed the prison authorities to provide 'B' class facilities, which include exemption from being handcuffed, to the undertrial suspended senior police officer, in accordance with Rule 248 of the Prison Rules. On Saturday, all suspects, except Rao Anwar, appeared before the court without handcuffs.

The suspended SSP and his 11 detained subordinates along with around 15 absconding officers are accused of abducting an aspiring model Naseemullah, better known as Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud, for ransom and killing him with three other detainees by dubbing them ‘militants’ in a staged encounter in Malir on January 13.

Anwar moved an application under Rule 245 and 248 read with Rule 250 of the Prison Rule, seeking provision of B class facilities to him during detention outside the prison.

The defence counsel Amir Mansoob argued that his client was shown accused and arrested in the case without any evidence, was remanded in judicial custody, and was presently confined in the Central Jail Karachi (sub-jail) where he was being treated as a “C” class inmate, like a hardened criminal.

The court also fixed another hearing on June 14 for argument on another application moved by Rao Anwar seeking grant of bail in the case, arguing he had nothing to do with the case, which required further investigation. Until then, he sought his release on bail.

Order on sub-jail deferred

The court also deferred announcement of its order on an application of the complainant challenging the decision to declare a house in Multan Lines, where Rao Anwar was currently being kept reportedly due to security threats, as sub-jail.

The judge observed that the complainant had already petitioned the Sindh High Court (SHC) over the matter. Therefore, it deferred its order to wait for the SHC’s decision in this regard.