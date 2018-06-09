DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Frenchman commits suicide at Makkah's Grand Mosque

AFPUpdated June 09, 2018

Email


A Frenchman has committed suicide by throwing himself off the roof of the Grand Mosque in Islam's holiest city of Makkah, Saudi and French officials said on Saturday.

“A foreigner threw himself from the roof of the Grand Mosque in Makkah” to the courtyard below, “resulting in his instant death”, Saudi police told the official SPA news agency.

A French foreign ministry official told AFP in Paris that the dead man was French but gave no further details.

The rare act was not the first of its kind to take place in Makkah, the holiest city in Islam — which, like other monotheistic religions, prohibits suicide.

The body was transported to hospital, with an investigation underway “to determine the victim's identity, what led to the act and how he was able to commit it despite the existence of a metal fence”, SPA said.

Last year, a Saudi man tried to set himself on fire in front of the Kaaba — the square stone building in the centre of the mosque compound — but was stopped by security forces.

Every year, millions of Muslim pilgrims from across the world travel to Makkah and Madina, Islam's second holiest site, also in western Saudi Arabia.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Kanthiru
Jun 09, 2018 07:46pm

really sad to note the happening.

Pro Democracy
Jun 09, 2018 07:53pm

He might have mental health issue.

Ahsan Gul
Jun 09, 2018 08:18pm

Regardless of mental health speculations this type of incidents cannot be stopped.

Orakzai.
Jun 09, 2018 08:20pm

Seems mental problem

Reality Bites
Jun 09, 2018 08:55pm

They determined he is French but took the body for identification.

Asim
Jun 09, 2018 09:04pm

Inna lillAhe wa inna ileihi rajeoon

This is sad

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 09, 2018 09:27pm

What a great and grave tragedy?

Abdulla Hussain
Jun 09, 2018 09:40pm

He must be suffering from deep depression

Suraj71
Jun 09, 2018 09:43pm

Must be enquired! Something fishy..

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Evolution of caretakers

Evolution of caretakers

An overhaul of constitutional provisions relating to caretaker set-ups was undertaken by the 18th Amendment.

Editorial

Right to health
Updated June 09, 2018

Right to health

HEALTH, the birthright of every Pakistani citizen to be protected by the state, has been held hostage to an...
June 09, 2018

Caretaker CM debate

IT should have been the end of the particular controversy, but the selection appears to have deepened it. Punjab...
June 09, 2018

Pakistanis with disabilities

THAT Pakistan spearheaded a global resolution for access to assistive technologies, passed on Monday at the World...
Conserving the environment
Updated June 08, 2018

Conserving the environment

THIS country’s economy is heavily invested in agriculture. Simultaneously, Pakistan is ranked amongst those ...
June 08, 2018

Journalists’ abductions

A DARK cloud has been descending over the local media landscape for some time now. In the early hours between ...
June 08, 2018

Justice for Khadija?

LAST year, a judicial magistrate sentenced law student Shah Husain to prison for seven years for stabbing ...