CJP orders preemptive action against cable operators likely to 'air obscene content on Eid'

Shafi BalochJune 09, 2018

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday issued orders for preemptive action to be taken within two days against all cable operators broadcasting foreign media, saying "these people will air obscene content on Eid".

During a hearing regarding the broadcast of foreign content on local TV channels, which took place in the Supreme Court's Karachi registry, the chief justice was informed by the additional attorney general that there are currently 38 licensed entertainment TV channels in Pakistan out of which 23 regularly air foreign content.

According to a report presented before the court, 10 per cent of the shows aired by TV channels are allowed to be foreign.

"Hum TV airs Indian shows all day long," Justice Nisar noted in agreement, adding that Geo also airs Indian content frequently.

"The cable operators also show Indian movies the entire day," he said.

"Why doesn't Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) conduct an inquiry into this matter?" the chief justice asked in exasperation.

To this, the Pemra chairman responded by saying, "We do initiate investigations but the cable operators always obtain stay orders from the high court."

Justice Nisar ordered all high courts to wrap up any pending cases regarding broadcasting of foreign content within 10 days.

Malik
Jun 09, 2018 07:05pm

Very good? What govt must courts are doing. Why we elect these corrupt leaders who just polluting the already dead governing system work only to fill their own pockets, shameful leaders. We need change

Ahsan Gul
Jun 09, 2018 07:08pm

Yes, some checks use be enforced to save young minds. Too many issues we are facing in Pakistan. Wonder, what the last PML-N government was doing?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 09, 2018 07:10pm

Ban all TV channels that show Indian contents, promote our culture along with respect for elders, values of our families, loyalty to country and our religious ethics. This is very important for our younger generations to know why we are different and imperative to be educated, honest, competitive and focused!

