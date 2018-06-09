CJP orders preemptive action against cable operators likely to 'air obscene content on Eid'

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday issued orders for preemptive action to be taken within two days against all cable operators broadcasting foreign media, saying "these people will air obscene content on Eid".

During a hearing regarding the broadcast of foreign content on local TV channels, which took place in the Supreme Court's Karachi registry, the chief justice was informed by the additional attorney general that there are currently 38 licensed entertainment TV channels in Pakistan out of which 23 regularly air foreign content.

According to a report presented before the court, 10 per cent of the shows aired by TV channels are allowed to be foreign.

Also read: Ban on Indian content is a welcome move

"Hum TV airs Indian shows all day long," Justice Nisar noted in agreement, adding that Geo also airs Indian content frequently.

"The cable operators also show Indian movies the entire day," he said.

"Why doesn't Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) conduct an inquiry into this matter?" the chief justice asked in exasperation.

To this, the Pemra chairman responded by saying, "We do initiate investigations but the cable operators always obtain stay orders from the high court."

Justice Nisar ordered all high courts to wrap up any pending cases regarding broadcasting of foreign content within 10 days.