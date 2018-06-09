Woman gives birth outside DG Khan hospital

A woman gave birth to a baby girl on the footpath on Friday night outside the teaching hospital of the Ghazi Khan Medical College in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The pregnant woman had allegedly been denied admission by the hospital administration, the husband of the woman alleged.

Narrating his ordeal, Safdar, a resident of Sheru village, said he had brought his pregnant wife, Tasleem, to deliver their child at the gynaecology ward of the hospital.

He claimed that the administration of the ward had denied Tasleem admission and directed them to go to a private clinic instead.

Spurned by the hospital, Tasleem eventually had to give birth on a footpath outside, Safdar said.

Upon being contacted, the acting medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Syed Gul Hassan, said that an inquiry had been initiated to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, an on-duty doctor, Afzal Khokhar, denied that the hospital had turned the woman away, saying that she was in fact being taken to another facility for an ultrasound scan when she went into labour.

It is worth mentioning here that the hospital is equipped with its own ultrasound machine.