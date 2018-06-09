DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Woman gives birth outside DG Khan hospital

Tariq Saeed BirmaniJune 09, 2018

Email


A woman gave birth to a baby girl on the footpath on Friday night outside the teaching hospital of the Ghazi Khan Medical College in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The pregnant woman had allegedly been denied admission by the hospital administration, the husband of the woman alleged.

Narrating his ordeal, Safdar, a resident of Sheru village, said he had brought his pregnant wife, Tasleem, to deliver their child at the gynaecology ward of the hospital.

He claimed that the administration of the ward had denied Tasleem admission and directed them to go to a private clinic instead.

Spurned by the hospital, Tasleem eventually had to give birth on a footpath outside, Safdar said.

Upon being contacted, the acting medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Syed Gul Hassan, said that an inquiry had been initiated to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, an on-duty doctor, Afzal Khokhar, denied that the hospital had turned the woman away, saying that she was in fact being taken to another facility for an ultrasound scan when she went into labour.

It is worth mentioning here that the hospital is equipped with its own ultrasound machine.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Riaz
Jun 09, 2018 04:07pm

Sad ordeal. This is how citizens of Pakistan are treated. The doctor that denied admission must be owning the private clinic in question and money must be involved. Very very sad indeed!

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Jun 09, 2018 04:51pm

Pathetic state of Pakistani medical system.

hani_Layyah
Jun 09, 2018 04:54pm

Who will probe this ??

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 09, 2018 05:14pm

Another very unfortunate and sad incident highlighting poor state of medical facilities - this evident in those countries where corrupt mafia rules and have dishonest politicians!

Ask kingdom
Jun 09, 2018 05:39pm

Same story in all of the Indian subcontinent.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Evolution of caretakers

Evolution of caretakers

An overhaul of constitutional provisions relating to caretaker set-ups was undertaken by the 18th Amendment.

Editorial

Right to health
Updated June 09, 2018

Right to health

HEALTH, the birthright of every Pakistani citizen to be protected by the state, has been held hostage to an...
June 09, 2018

Caretaker CM debate

IT should have been the end of the particular controversy, but the selection appears to have deepened it. Punjab...
June 09, 2018

Pakistanis with disabilities

THAT Pakistan spearheaded a global resolution for access to assistive technologies, passed on Monday at the World...
Conserving the environment
Updated June 08, 2018

Conserving the environment

THIS country’s economy is heavily invested in agriculture. Simultaneously, Pakistan is ranked amongst those ...
June 08, 2018

Journalists’ abductions

A DARK cloud has been descending over the local media landscape for some time now. In the early hours between ...
June 08, 2018

Justice for Khadija?

LAST year, a judicial magistrate sentenced law student Shah Husain to prison for seven years for stabbing ...