'Only want to address the water crisis,' SC takes a step back on Kalabagh
The Supreme Court on Saturday clarified that it is not pushing for the construction of Kalabagh Dam, but is rather looking into how the water crisis in the country can be tackled.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing cases on water shortage and Kalabagh dam at SC's Karachi Registry, asked Zafar Mahmood, a former chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), what the alternative to the controversial project was as "four brothers do not agree over it".
Mahmood instead painted a dire picture of Pakistan's water woes, telling the apex court that climate change has increased incidence of floods in the country while glaciers are also melting faster than before. He claimed that underground water had also reached dangerous levels, especially in Quetta, where it would take 200 years for groundwater to be restored to safe levels.
He said that the city would become uninhabitable in the near future because of its water crisis.
He also said that the people need to be made aware of ways to conserve water and that the practice of dumping untreated industrial waste should also be curbed.
Holding all past governments responsible for "criminal negligence", the former Wapda chief said Pakistan was far behind India in building dams. He noted that India, which controls three rivers flowing into Pakistan, increases outflow of water towards Pakistan during floods.
The chief justice noted that despite being told by the court to take measures to address water crisis, the Punjab government had not done anything.
After a lawyer claimed all provinces were against the construction of Kalabagh dam, the chief justice said that no one should feel threatened by the apex court because it was not going to enforce its construction and was rather trying to find ways of dealing with the crisis.
"Yesterday when we asked Musharraf to return, that also threatened everyone. What threat could Pervez Musharraf possibly pose to anyone?" the chief justice asked, clarifying that no one should feel threatened by the former dictator's return to Pakistan and him facing the law.
He further noted that the capability of good lawmaking in the country had ended and asked Mahmood to present his suggestions which could be forwarded to the parliament after being drafted into a law through the Law and Justice Commission.
He said that the court had decided to focus on the water crisis and the Law and Justice Commission would hold a seminar on the issue after Eidul Fitr to gather suggestions to deal with it.
Meanwhile, Justice Faisal Arab questioned why the dams which are not controversial have also not been built.
Justice Nisar, in Thursday's hearing of the same cases in Islamabad, had noted that consensus should be developed over Kalabagh and that he would want to hear reservations of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over it.
Water commission to continue work until Jan 2019
The apex court extended the tenure of single member commission on water quality in Sindh until January 2019 after Shahab Osto, the petitioner who had moved the court over provision of contaminated water, claimed that progress was being made in the province because of the commission.
The chief justice also appreciated the Sindh government for progress on water projects and asked Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar to ensure that all storm water drains are cleared within one month.
They dont have alternative. They are doing politics over the dam and they will keep doing it. They will never solve the general issues of public.
If the concern of the disputing provinces is addressed by one reliable panel of experts, assurances are given by the federation, shall pave the way for this ultra essential national project of Kalabagh dam...
I need water immediately TODAY.
TOMORROW is too far away.
Is survival without water possible? NO.
To fetch water, where can I go?
Please declare water emergency in the country.
Forget everything else and let it be.
dear mr. CJP: overcoming water crisis very simple. 1. give discretionary powers to lower riparian sind. 2. adequately compensate KPK for the displaced person. 3. reline canal with PVC pipes, drip water irrigation system.
this can only happen if corruption is checked.
Sir we have beem facing severe water crisis in SMCHS Block A since establishment of water commission of Mr. Haani sahib.
The corrupt elite will leave Pakistan and move to western countries. They are no different than English who looted us, made us die of hunger, and now live happily in Britain. Who are these four brothers? Why are we talking about it too late? Its just tragic and stupid of us to let these people in power do whatever they want. We never fought for our rights now we will die of hunger and heat.
Only politicians can do political job.