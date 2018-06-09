DAWN.COM

Two hurt in AJK as Indian troops fire from across LoC

Tariq NaqashUpdated June 09, 2018

MUZAFFARABAD: A man and a woman were injured in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday, in a fresh unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC), an official said.

Hamza Siddique and Sawera Jamil sustained wounds after being hit by splinters of a mortar shell in Janjot Bahadur village of Khuiratta Tehsil, Assistant Commissioner Ali Asghar said.

“They (Indian troops) fired a single mortar shell without any provocation which caused these casualties,” he told Dawn. The director generals, military operations of India and Pakistan, had on May 29 agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation, ensuring peace and avoidance of hardship to civilians along the LoC and Working Boundary.

The officers had also agreed to implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and in spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.

However, within 72 hours of the understanding,Indian snipers had shot at and injured a man in AJK’s Poonch district on June 1.

Two days after that an elderly woman and a minor girl were killed and 24 others injured in heavy mortar shelling along the Working Boundary in Sialkot district.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2018

