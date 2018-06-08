DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians during protests near Gaza border fence

AFP | APJune 08, 2018

Email


A Palestinian protester flashes victory signs while standing next to burning tires during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. —AP
A Palestinian protester flashes victory signs while standing next to burning tires during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. —AP

At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border on Friday, the territory's health ministry said.

Israeli troops fired live rounds and tear gas as thousands of Palestinians protested near the Gaza border fence on Friday, with some demonstrators burning tires, throwing stones and flying blazing kites. At least 413 Palestinians were wounded, including 80 by live fire, Gaza health officials said.

Besides, seven of the wounded were in serious condition, the Health Ministry said, in the latest in a series of mass protests to call attention to a decade-old blockade of Gaza by Israel and Egypt.

A protester uses a racket to hit back a tear gas canister across a barbed-wire fence during clashes with Israeli forces. —AFP
A protester uses a racket to hit back a tear gas canister across a barbed-wire fence during clashes with Israeli forces. —AFP

Youths carry tires on their shoulders as they head to join other protesters gathered along the border fence with Israel. —AFP
Youths carry tires on their shoulders as they head to join other protesters gathered along the border fence with Israel. —AFP

The march also marked the annual “Jerusalem Day,” instituted by Iran to protest Israeli rule of the holy city. Israel and Iran have been archenemies since Tehran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In the capitals of Iran and Iraq, thousands of Muslims marked Jerusalem Day with protests, with some chanting “Death to Israel” or burning Israeli flags and effigies of President Donald Trump.

A protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward Israeli forces as a woman waves a Palestinian flag during clashes near the border with Israel. —AFP
A protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward Israeli forces as a woman waves a Palestinian flag during clashes near the border with Israel. —AFP

In Gaza, at least 115 Palestinians had been killed and nearly 3,800 wounded by Israeli army fire in previous protests near the border fence. The overwhelming majority of the dead and wounded had been unarmed, according to Gaza health officials.

After Friday prayers, thousands of Gaza residents streamed toward five protest tent camps that had been erected more than two months ago, each several hundred meters (yards) from the fence. From there, smaller groups walked closer to it.

Palestinian protesters run for cover as smoke billows from burning tyres. —AFP
Palestinian protesters run for cover as smoke billows from burning tyres. —AFP

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces towards a group of Palestinian protesters. —AFP
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces towards a group of Palestinian protesters. —AFP

Protesters carry an injured demonstrator away from the scene of clashes with Israeli forces. —AFP
Protesters carry an injured demonstrator away from the scene of clashes with Israeli forces. —AFP

Palestinian protesters and paramedics carry an injured demonstrator away from the scene of clashes with Israeli forces. —AFP
Palestinian protesters and paramedics carry an injured demonstrator away from the scene of clashes with Israeli forces. —AFP

Palestinians gather to perform the last Friday prayers of Ramazan at the Aqsa mosque compound in the old city of Jerusalem. —AFP
Palestinians gather to perform the last Friday prayers of Ramazan at the Aqsa mosque compound in the old city of Jerusalem. —AFP

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. —AFP
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. —AFP

Al-Quds day observed across Pakistan

Al-Quds day was observed throughout the country on Friday. Rallies, seminars, protest demonstrations and various other activities were arranged to condemn Israeli state terrorism against the people of Palestine.

Workers of political parties, religious groups and human rights organisations participated in the demonstrations. They pledged to continue raising voice for rights of oppressed Palestinians and rejecting nefarious designs of Israel and US against people in various parts of the world including Palestine.

Speakers on the occasion highlighted Palestine issue in detail and demanded the world, especially western nations, to take a bold stand against cruelties of Israelis.

Carrying banners and placards, the participants demanded strong action to save Palestinian children, women and men.

People participate in a rally at Murree Road to mark the Youm Al-Quds to express solidarity with the Palestinians. —APP
People participate in a rally at Murree Road to mark the Youm Al-Quds to express solidarity with the Palestinians. —APP

People hold a rally in Rawalpindi to mark Youm Al-Quds to express solidarity with Palestinians. —APP
People hold a rally in Rawalpindi to mark Youm Al-Quds to express solidarity with Palestinians. —APP

A protest on Murree Road in Rawalpindi to mark the Youm Al-Quds to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the Israeli forces' recent attacks on unarmed Palestinians. —APP
A protest on Murree Road in Rawalpindi to mark the Youm Al-Quds to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the Israeli forces' recent attacks on unarmed Palestinians. —APP

Protesters demand world powers to take a bold stand against cruelties of Israelis. —APP
Protesters demand world powers to take a bold stand against cruelties of Israelis. —APP

Protesters pledged to continue raising voice for rights of oppressed Palestinians. —APP
Protesters pledged to continue raising voice for rights of oppressed Palestinians. —APP

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Indus treaty in jeopardy

Indus treaty in jeopardy

India is obligated to design and operate its plants in a manner so as not to cause injury to Pakistan.

Editorial

Conserving the environment
Updated June 08, 2018

Conserving the environment

THIS country’s economy is heavily invested in agriculture. Simultaneously, Pakistan is ranked amongst those ...
June 08, 2018

Journalists’ abductions

A DARK cloud has been descending over the local media landscape for some time now. In the early hours between ...
June 08, 2018

Justice for Khadija?

LAST year, a judicial magistrate sentenced law student Shah Husain to prison for seven years for stabbing ...
Human rights promises
Updated June 07, 2018

Human rights promises

THE outgoing assembly has ended its tenure on a high note in terms of human rights legislation. Interestingly, this...
June 07, 2018

Security for politicians

VIP CULTURE, VIP protocol and VIP security are all matters that ought to be reviewed. No doubt, there is much abuse...
Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?