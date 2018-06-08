DAWN.COM

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Dawn.com Updated June 08, 2018

American celebrity chef, travel host and author Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday.

CNN confirmed death, saying it was a suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in its statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

His close friend Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning, reported CNN.

Bourdain, aged 61, was in Strasbourg, France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world, titled "Parts Unknown".

Bourdain was revered by people across the world for his travel stories and gastronomic expertise.

In 2013, Peabody Award judges honored Bourdain and "Parts Unknown" for "expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure".

Read: Anthony Bourdain: From CNN’s biggest risk to its most unexpected star

The Smithsonian once called him "the original rock star" of the culinary world, "the Elvis of bad boy chefs", said the CNN report.

In 1999, he wrote a New Yorker article, "Don't Eat Before Reading This", that became a best-selling book in 2000, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly".

His show "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" on the Travel Channel was a hit, earning two Emmy Awards and more than a dozen nominations.

Bourdain's death comes only a few days after fashion designer Kate Spade hanged herself in an apparent suicide at her Manhattan apartment, drawing new attention to celebrity suicides.

A US government report released on Thursday found that suicide rates had inched up in nearly every US state from 1999 through 2016. More than half of suicides in 2015 in a subgroup of 27 states were among people with no known mental health condition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

M. Saeed
Jun 08, 2018 05:12pm

Why these frequent high profile suicides?

Khawja Azizuddin
Jun 08, 2018 05:13pm

Very unfortunate and great loss.

Ahmed bin Babar
Jun 08, 2018 05:16pm

RIP...

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 08, 2018 05:22pm

RIP

Aftab Qureishi
Jun 08, 2018 05:25pm

I remember when he did a segment on Pakistan during his show, it was a wonderful episode, he went to a very famous biryani house in Karachi. RIP

Yankee Babu
Jun 08, 2018 06:08pm

wil miss his show. A great human and humble in his approach.

Cartel
Jun 08, 2018 06:36pm

He was awesome and his lay over episode with chef Pierre white was gold

Sohail
Jun 08, 2018 06:59pm

Very Sad....I really really loved his shows and art of story telling. He was a "master of his domain" - RIP Tony.

Zia
Jun 08, 2018 07:06pm

RIP, A big loss for the viewers who followed him. Very attractive programs and the way he became friends to the locals wherever he went was remarkable. Unexplainable act

Barkat Ally
Jun 08, 2018 07:09pm

He used to sound so happy but who knows what waa boiling into him to cost his own life. He will be missed .

