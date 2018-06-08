DAWN.COM

Govt announces four-day holiday for Eidul Fitr

Shakeel QararJune 08, 2018

The interior ministry on Friday announced a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, the holidays will run from June 15 to June 18 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting.

In Pakistan, Eid festivities are marked by last-minute late night shopping with shopping malls and markets bursting at the seams with energetic crowds.

Eidul Fitr is likely to be on June 15 or June 16 this year.

Comments (5)

Harmony-1©
Jun 08, 2018 05:07pm

Out of 4 days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday), one day is a normal non-working day anyway.

So basically just 3 days. Good and a right step this time for shorter vacation period.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 08, 2018 05:17pm

Great way to celebrate Eid-al-Fiter 1439 A.H. with family and friends.

Naseer
Jun 08, 2018 05:27pm

What about bank holidays? Any idea?

Bill
Jun 08, 2018 05:32pm

Enjoy yourselves.

Jayant pareek
Jun 08, 2018 05:38pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Happy Eid-al-Fiter in advance to all my Pakistani & Muslim Friends, love to celebrate in my city

