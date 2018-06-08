Govt announces four-day holiday for Eidul Fitr

The interior ministry on Friday announced a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, the holidays will run from June 15 to June 18 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting.

In Pakistan, Eid festivities are marked by last-minute late night shopping with shopping malls and markets bursting at the seams with energetic crowds.

Eidul Fitr is likely to be on June 15 or June 16 this year.