NSC briefed on measures to meet FATF requirements

The National Security Committee met under the caretaker prime minister, retired Justice Nasirul Mulk, on Friday to discuss the overall security situation in the country.

The 25th meeting of the National Security Committee, hosted at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, was attended by members of the newly-appointed interim cabinet, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and other civil and military officials.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the committee about the upcoming meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris and the measures, both administrative and legal, taken so far by the country to meet FATF requirements, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over steps taken so far to fulfill FATF's requirements.

"The committee directed that the progress be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting," the press release said, adding that it reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work with FATF and other international organisations "in achieving common goals and shared objectives".

The prime minister also shared with the committee members the highlights of his telephonic conversation with United States Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

According to an earlier press release, the prime minister and US vice president had "agreed upon the importance of strengthening bilateral relations as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan".