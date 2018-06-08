DAWN.COM

NSC briefed on measures to meet FATF requirements

Sanaullah KhanJune 08, 2018

Caretaker PM retired Justice Nasirul Mulk chairs his first NSC meeting. — Photo courtesy PM Office
The National Security Committee met under the caretaker prime minister, retired Justice Nasirul Mulk, on Friday to discuss the overall security situation in the country.

The 25th meeting of the National Security Committee, hosted at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, was attended by members of the newly-appointed interim cabinet, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and other civil and military officials.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the committee about the upcoming meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris and the measures, both administrative and legal, taken so far by the country to meet FATF requirements, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over steps taken so far to fulfill FATF's requirements.

"The committee directed that the progress be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting," the press release said, adding that it reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work with FATF and other international organisations "in achieving common goals and shared objectives".

The prime minister also shared with the committee members the highlights of his telephonic conversation with United States Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

According to an earlier press release, the prime minister and US vice president had "agreed upon the importance of strengthening bilateral relations as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan".

Harmony-1©
Jun 08, 2018 04:26pm

Some solid steps needed can be taken to fulfil FATF's requirements, now that a corrupt government is gone.

Dr Saima Ahsan
Jun 08, 2018 04:31pm

Such a relief to see honest people sitting down to discuss the crisis our corrupt politicians have left this land with. Wish them the best in the short time they are around.

Iqtidar
Jun 08, 2018 04:31pm

@Harmony-1© It was not the "corrupt" government that was wasn't fulfilling FATF's requirements. It is well known who the obstacle is.

Harmony-1©
Jun 08, 2018 04:34pm

@Iqtidar - The number of NAB cases are there for all to see. Denials don't work!

saad
Jun 08, 2018 04:35pm

@Harmony-1© the steps were infact taken by previous corrupt government for which Participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over steps taken so far to fulfill FATF's requirements.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jun 08, 2018 04:35pm

Now is the moment and the opportunity to aggressively pursue and address the absolutely legitimate concerns of FATF which truly would liberate Pakistan from terrorism that never ceases to breed and continues to inflict pain and suffering on the people.

Wellwisher
Jun 08, 2018 04:46pm

Too little too late..

Harmony-1©
Jun 08, 2018 04:47pm

@Wellwisher - I wish you really were a 'wellwisher'!

Azad
Jun 08, 2018 05:17pm

Taking cosmetic steps at the very last moment won't help. Utmost sincerity is required to satisfy the concerns of FATF. The world can no longer be fooled.

Jayant pareek
Jun 08, 2018 05:25pm

Its the world who should express satisfaction over steps taken so far by Pakistan to fulfill FATF's requirements not just you

munir
Jun 08, 2018 05:37pm

Hoping to see some imrovement in every field with the caretaker government.

Z-US
Jun 08, 2018 05:51pm

@Azad 100% agreed.

GHALIBJEEE
Jun 08, 2018 05:52pm

@Azad what do mean by cosmetic steps , Soldiers are being martyred daily, Pakistan has achieved more success in fighting these terrorist then the rest of the world combined.

Give credit where credit is due.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 08, 2018 05:53pm

This caretaker government should continue till the country is back on track. No harm in delaying elections. Minus Sindh all caretaker setup looks pretty neutral. Stay strong the entire nation is in this together. Together we will find a way. Long Live Pakistan.

