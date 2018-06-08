DAWN.COM

ECP issues revised electoral schedule, polling to take place on July 25

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated June 08, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a revised schedule for the general elections slated to be held in the last week of July.

According to the programme, the date for filing of nomination papers by prospective candidates with the returning officers has been extended till June 11. This was previously allotted the dates June 4 to June 8.

The list of nominated candidates will be published on June 11. The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers was extended by five days to June 19, while June 22 will be the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

June 27 will be the last date for appellate tribunals to be appointed by the ECP for deciding appeals against decisions of returning officers.

The revised list of validly nominated candidates will be published on June 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29.

Election symbols will be allocated to candidates on June 30.

"The date of poll shall remain intact and poll will be held on July 25, 2018 as notified earlier," an ECP notification read.

Engineer_Finland
Jun 08, 2018 04:35pm

Is it only to accommodate only one party who do not know how to allocate tickets for own party candidates? How come this party could run a country if they can't do their own home work in time? Bravo system!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 08, 2018 05:30pm

So the ECP is serious and actually wants the helpless and hapless voters to stand in lines for hours to vote in the scorching, hot, humid and unbearable temperature and humidity of July 25, 2018? What a cruel and hostile attitude?

