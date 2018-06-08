DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTM leader Mohsin Dawar banned from entering North Waziristan for three months

Hassan FarhanJune 08, 2018

Email


Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar has been banned from entering North Waziristan for three months by the agency's political administration.

"Mr Mohsin Dawar is acting in a manner prejudicial to public peace and tranquility," the local political agent stated in a notification issued on Thursday. "He is instigating the people through provocative speeches against the state."

"This act of the individual is likely to create great disturbances in the agency and harm public order, thereby creating a law and order situation for the political administration," the notification said, adding that "it is necessary to prevent the said individual from acting in a manner prejudicial to public peace and tranquility".

The directive against Dawar was issued on June 7 under Section 5 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960. It banned him with immediate effect from entering North Waziristan Agency for a period of three months.

Dawar, a lawyer by profession, is an active member of the PTM. He was also the chairman of the organising committee of the National Youth Organisation — a sub-organisation of the Awami National Party — before he was removed from the position in March 2018.

The PTM — an organisation working for the rights of those affected by the war against militancy in tribal areas, especially those from South Waziristan — has staged protests in different parts of the country against alleged enforced disappearances, extrajudicial arrests and killings, as well as the alleged mistreatment of the Pakhtun community by security forces.

Curfew lifted in South Waziristan

The curfew in South Waziristan ended on Friday after a successful tribal jirga between the district’s political administration and 125 members of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe.

The successful negotiations mean that the four-day curfew, which had been imposed in the region on Sunday in the wake of a militant attack on the rally of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), was lifted.

At least four people, including two activists of the PTM, were killed and dozens of others injured in a militant attack in South Waziristan agency's headquarters of Wana on Sunday.

Sources had told DawnNewsTV that the militants had targeted a PTM rally that was organised to welcome one of the movement’s leaders, Ali Wazir.

The administration and the tribal members are expected to meet again for a grand jirga on July 25, according to political agent Sahal Khan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Indus treaty in jeopardy

Indus treaty in jeopardy

India is obligated to design and operate its plants in a manner so as not to cause injury to Pakistan.

Editorial

Conserving the environment
Updated June 08, 2018

Conserving the environment

THIS country’s economy is heavily invested in agriculture. Simultaneously, Pakistan is ranked amongst those ...
June 08, 2018

Journalists’ abductions

A DARK cloud has been descending over the local media landscape for some time now. In the early hours between ...
June 08, 2018

Justice for Khadija?

LAST year, a judicial magistrate sentenced law student Shah Husain to prison for seven years for stabbing ...
Human rights promises
Updated June 07, 2018

Human rights promises

THE outgoing assembly has ended its tenure on a high note in terms of human rights legislation. Interestingly, this...
June 07, 2018

Security for politicians

VIP CULTURE, VIP protocol and VIP security are all matters that ought to be reviewed. No doubt, there is much abuse...
Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?