Sindh's seven-member caretaker cabinet takes oath in Karachi

The seven-member cabinet of Sindh's caretaker Chief Minister Fazalur Rahman took oath in a ceremony held at the Governor House in Karachi on Friday.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, in the presence of high-level officials, administered oath to the interim cabinet.

Rahman's cabinet comprises of Khair Muhammad Junejo, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Jameel Yousaf, Col. (R) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr. Sadia Rizvi, Simon John Daniel and Dr. Junaid Shah.

The oath-taking ceremony contradicted earlier reports that it won't be taking place anytime soon due to Grand Democratic Alliance's reservations against the cabinet members.

The GDA delegation, led by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, had conveyed their concerns over Ejaz Ahmed Khan, the principal secretary to the chief minister, who is reportedly facing NAB cases, and said his presence could damage the credibility of the CM office.

The chief minister had assured the delegation that his cabinet would comprise impartial people.

“We just want to hold fair and free elections. We also want to facilitate you so that you can contest elections with no interference by anyone,” Rahman had told the visitors.