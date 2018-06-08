DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Supreme Court to take up expats’ voting right case after elections

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 08, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered its office to fix the case relating to the grant of right of vote to 7.9 million overseas Pakistanis after the July 25 general elections when it was informed that the idea could not be materialised due to paucity of time and want of multiple testing of the specially designed software.

A three-judge SC bench had taken up a set of petitions moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and a group of citizens on behalf of Solicitor Muhammad Dawood Ghazanvi, Farhat Javed and others pleading that the denial of right to participate in the democratic process by the overseas Pakistanis would mean refusal by the government to carry out its constitutional obligation.

Senior counsel Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, representing the PTI chief, regretted that due to lethargic approach of the institutions the entire purpose of granting the right of vote to the expatriates had been defeated. Since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued the election schedule, the voters list could not be amended or updated now, he said.

CJP says apex court will not intervene in delimitation exercise

The chief justice said the court had tried its best to grant this right to the overseas Pakistanis, but due to the brevity of time it seemed the objective was not possible.

Meanwhile, the chief justice, while hearing petitions challenging the delimitation of different constituencies, said the apex court would not intervene in the delimitation exercise.

Declaring the delimitations conducted by the ECP as correct, the court disposed of a plea challenging the delimitation in Haripur district and dismissed petitions questioning the delimitation in Jhal Magsi and Kachi districts of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Indus treaty in jeopardy

Indus treaty in jeopardy

India is obligated to design and operate its plants in a manner so as not to cause injury to Pakistan.

Editorial

Conserving the environment
Updated June 08, 2018

Conserving the environment

THIS country’s economy is heavily invested in agriculture. Simultaneously, Pakistan is ranked amongst those ...
June 08, 2018

Journalists’ abductions

A DARK cloud has been descending over the local media landscape for some time now. In the early hours between ...
June 08, 2018

Justice for Khadija?

LAST year, a judicial magistrate sentenced law student Shah Husain to prison for seven years for stabbing ...
Human rights promises
Updated June 07, 2018

Human rights promises

THE outgoing assembly has ended its tenure on a high note in terms of human rights legislation. Interestingly, this...
June 07, 2018

Security for politicians

VIP CULTURE, VIP protocol and VIP security are all matters that ought to be reviewed. No doubt, there is much abuse...
Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?