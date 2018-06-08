DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC conditionally allows Musharraf to run for polls

Nasir IqbalUpdated June 08, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former president retd Gen Pervez Musharraf to file his nomination papers to contest July 25 general elections on the condition that he would appear in person before the court on June 13 in Lahore to attend the court hearing.

The directive was issued by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar which had taken up retd Gen Musharraf’s plea against his disqualification by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in 2013.

The court assured Qamar Afzal advocate, who was representing the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief, that he would not be arrested by the authorities the moment he landed in Pakistan, but also cautioned that the fate of the nomination papers would be subject to final decision of the present case.

The high court in April 2013 had disqualified retd Gen Musharraf for life in view of the July 31, 2009 judgement in which Nov 3, 2007 emergency was declared illegal.

The former military ruler will have to ensure his appearance in court on 13th

In his appeal, retd Gen Musharraf had pleaded before the Supreme Court to set aside the PHC order, stating that it he was condemned unheard without due process of law.

The petition questioned whether by declaring retd Gen Musharraf disqualified from contesting elections for the National Assembly, provincial assemblies or Senate or holding a public office, the court had not failed at the touchstone of legal and constitutional parameters settled by the constitution and human rights declarations.

Criticising the July 31, 2009 judgement, the petition asked whether the verdict could be deemed a conviction to bring home disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution when the order was pronounced in declaratory jurisdiction in absentia.

It argued that the right to participate in and contest election was a fundamental right and any restriction to curtail the same amounted to violating constitutional rights and that the impugned judgement reflected the failure to exercise the constitutional jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution.

The petition questioned whether not imposition of a life-time disqualification and ineligibility was an excessive exercise of judicial authority that failed to the test of a constitutional judgement.

Talking to Dawn after the hearing, APML secretary general Dr Muhammad Amjad said retd Gen Musharraf was expected to return to Pakistan soon and contest elections from four constituencies namely Chitral, Karachi, Jhang and Gwadar.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Indus treaty in jeopardy

Indus treaty in jeopardy

India is obligated to design and operate its plants in a manner so as not to cause injury to Pakistan.

Editorial

Conserving the environment
Updated June 08, 2018

Conserving the environment

THIS country’s economy is heavily invested in agriculture. Simultaneously, Pakistan is ranked amongst those ...
June 08, 2018

Journalists’ abductions

A DARK cloud has been descending over the local media landscape for some time now. In the early hours between ...
June 08, 2018

Justice for Khadija?

LAST year, a judicial magistrate sentenced law student Shah Husain to prison for seven years for stabbing ...
Human rights promises
Updated June 07, 2018

Human rights promises

THE outgoing assembly has ended its tenure on a high note in terms of human rights legislation. Interestingly, this...
June 07, 2018

Security for politicians

VIP CULTURE, VIP protocol and VIP security are all matters that ought to be reviewed. No doubt, there is much abuse...
Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?