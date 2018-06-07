Bill Gates acknowledges Pak Army's support in efforts to eradicate polio

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairman Bill Gates on Thursday called Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged the “supporting efforts by Pakistan Army for successfully eradicating Polio from Pakistan”, military’s spokesperson tweeted.

In reply, Gen Bajwa appreciated Gates’ efforts towards “this noble cause and assured him of continued full cooperation in the best interest of Pakistan”, said Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

Gates had appreciated the progress achieved in the eradication of polio over the last four years in Pakistan and expressed hope that the goal of complete eradication from the remaining three pockets in the country would be achieved soon.

Earlier this year, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had announced to increase financial aid for Pakistan.

In a letter to the Minister for National Health Services (NHS), Gates had praised the government’s commitment to the eradication of polio.