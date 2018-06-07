DAWN.COM

US Secretary of State calls Gen Bajwa to discuss political reconciliation in Afghanistan

APJune 07, 2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken by phone with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the process of political reconciliation in Afghanistan and other issues.

A statement released on Thursday by State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo and Gen Bajwa discussed ways to advance US-Pakistan bilateral relations, the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan and the importance of targeting all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction.

Pakistan hosted the first direct peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in 2015, but they ended when Kabul announced the death of Taliban founder Mullah Mohammed Omar.

Washington has talked up the prospects for peace many times and Pakistan has said it will help to ensure its neighbour's stability.

Earlier this year, US had assured Pakistan that it does not want to sever bilateral ties with this important ally while Islamabad extended its “wholehearted support” to the US-backed Afghan offer of peace talks with the Taliban.

The statements had supplement renewed efforts to improve relations between the US and Pakistan which were once close allies in the war against terror.

Junaid jamshed
Jun 07, 2018 06:13pm

Do more

johar
Jun 07, 2018 06:25pm

Good. Pakistan needs to maintain good relations wih US

Majeed at Thani
Jun 07, 2018 06:26pm

Yeah right! Just what we need at this time. While Senor Pompeo is on a roll, let's also being the reconciliation process in Yemen, the Sudan and Syria. The senor has much to answer for about US policies and actions in the aforementioned countries.

saksci
Jun 07, 2018 06:30pm

Do you really believe in this,

Amber
Jun 07, 2018 06:52pm

Pakistan should look out for it's own interests and stop putting American and western interests before theres.Where has that got pakistan and in which way has that benefited the pakistani people.

Human rights promises
Updated June 07, 2018

Human rights promises

THE outgoing assembly has ended its tenure on a high note in terms of human rights legislation. Interestingly, this...
June 07, 2018

Security for politicians

VIP CULTURE, VIP protocol and VIP security are all matters that ought to be reviewed. No doubt, there is much abuse...
Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?
Updated June 06, 2018

Military on polls

Media briefing by DG ISPR may have helped dispel doubts regarding any delay in the holding of the general elections.
Foreign policy challenges
Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

In the 2018 manifestos, parties would do well to commit to bringing out-of-school children into the education system.