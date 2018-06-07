Imran Khan to contest election from Karachi's NA-243 constituency

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from Karachi's NA-243 constituency.

PTI leader Asad Umar said that Khan would contest the elections from four or five different constituencies scattered across the country.

In the 2013 elections, Khan had contested from NA-1 (Peshawar - II), NA- 56 (Rawalpindi – VII), NA-71 (Mianwali - I), NA-126 (Lahore - IX).

In the run up to the 2018 polls, Karachi has appears to have emerged as a flashpoint for major political players, with PPP heavyweights Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Asif Zardari contesting from there, as well as prominent human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, who will contest as an independent candidate.

Last month, Khan had announced a wide-ranging 10-point Karachi-specific agenda for the upcoming polls, which touched upon power, hospitals, education, the police force and other areas.