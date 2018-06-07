DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran Khan to contest election from Karachi's NA-243 constituency

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated June 07, 2018

Email


Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from Karachi's NA-243 constituency.

PTI leader Asad Umar said that Khan would contest the elections from four or five different constituencies scattered across the country.

In the 2013 elections, Khan had contested from NA-1 (Peshawar - II), NA- 56 (Rawalpindi – VII), NA-71 (Mianwali - I), NA-126 (Lahore - IX).

In the run up to the 2018 polls, Karachi has appears to have emerged as a flashpoint for major political players, with PPP heavyweights Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Asif Zardari contesting from there, as well as prominent human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, who will contest as an independent candidate.

Last month, Khan had announced a wide-ranging 10-point Karachi-specific agenda for the upcoming polls, which touched upon power, hospitals, education, the police force and other areas.

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Human rights promises
Updated June 07, 2018

Human rights promises

THE outgoing assembly has ended its tenure on a high note in terms of human rights legislation. Interestingly, this...
June 07, 2018

Security for politicians

VIP CULTURE, VIP protocol and VIP security are all matters that ought to be reviewed. No doubt, there is much abuse...
Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?
Updated June 06, 2018

Military on polls

Media briefing by DG ISPR may have helped dispel doubts regarding any delay in the holding of the general elections.
Foreign policy challenges
Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

In the 2018 manifestos, parties would do well to commit to bringing out-of-school children into the education system.