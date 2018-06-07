DAWN.COM

Imran Khan to contest election from Karachi's NA-243 constituency

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated June 07, 2018

Email


Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from Karachi's NA-243 constituency.

PTI leader Asad Umar said that Khan would contest the elections from four or five different constituencies scattered across the country.

In the 2013 elections, Khan had contested from NA-1 (Peshawar - II), NA- 56 (Rawalpindi – VII), NA-71 (Mianwali - I), NA-126 (Lahore - IX).

In the run up to the 2018 polls, Karachi appears to have emerged as a flashpoint for major political players, with PPP heavyweights Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Asif Zardari contesting from there, as well as prominent human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, who will contest as an independent candidate.

Last month, Khan had announced a wide-ranging 10-point Karachi-specific agenda for the upcoming polls, which touched upon power, hospitals, education, the police force and other areas.

Aman
Jun 07, 2018 03:58pm

Inshallah he will win. He is a very good man.

GHALIBJEEE
Jun 07, 2018 04:12pm

I don't understand why does ECP allow to Contestant to to contest from Multiple constituencies after election they win from multiple seat and vacate some seats the re-election is an additional burden on the tax payers.

Either it should not be allowed or if allowed the Expense of Re-Polling should be on the person who vacates that seat.

Murtaza
Jun 07, 2018 04:24pm

Best of luck IK. The entire nation will vote for you iA.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 07, 2018 04:28pm

Due to unconstitutional ban and General selections I mean elections boycott of the real stakeholders of Urban Sindh. It is an open field for all. The census and delimitations in Urban Sindh were rigged by PPP's government. PTI should first plan to get that corrected. Going in to elections with incorrect census and delimitations done under Corruption Mafias PML-N and PPP will be an endorsement of this rigged electoral system. All the best to Imran Khan in his fight against Corruption.

Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Jun 07, 2018 04:30pm

Waste of votes, voters time, and resources. One or max 2 locations should be enough.

Masood
Jun 07, 2018 05:24pm

Welcome to Karachi election arena. Best of luck to an emerging true national leader.

