SC disposes of petitions against Haripur, Quetta delimitations

Haseeb BhattiJune 07, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday disposed of a petition for the correction of variations in the population distribution of two provincial assembly constituencies of Haripur district and upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's order of April 9, 2018.

The petitioners, whose review petitions in the ECP were dismissed on Tuesday, had challenged the ruling in the apex court. They had pointed out variation in the population of voters in both PK-40 and PK-42 constituencies and sought for correction by ordering fresh delimitation.

The chief justice today disposed of that petition as well as nine others that had challenged delimitation in Kacchi and Jhal Magsi areas.

"We will not affect delimitation across the country," said Justice Nisar. "I will personally hear all the petitions regarding delimitation."

Later on, the chief justice also dismissed petitions against the delimitation of Quetta.

The cases were earlier being heard by the Islamabad High Court and the Balochistan High Court but have now been taken up by the apex court.

