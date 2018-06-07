DAWN.COM

Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban for Eid

AFPJune 07, 2018

Afghanistan announced on Thursday a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban for the Eid holiday, though operations against other groups including the militant group Islamic State (IS), will continue.

The ceasefire will last “from the 27th of Ramazan until the fifth day of Eidul Fitr,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani tweeted from an official account, indicating it could run from June 12-19.

It was not immediately clear if the Taliban had agreed to the ceasefire. A spokesman for the militants told AFP they were “checking with our officials” regarding the announcement.

The surprise move comes days after a gathering of Afghanistan's top clerics in the capital Kabul issued a fatwa against suicide bombings and attacks.

An hour after the fatwa was issued, a suicide bomb was detonated outside the gathering, killing seven people.

Ghani said his government supported the clerics' call.

“The government of Afghanistan not only supports the unanimous fatwa announcement by the ulemas (scholars), but also backs the recommended ceasefire,” he said in a statement released by his office.

“(At) the same time, the Afghan government directs all the security and defence forces of the country... to stop all the attacks on the Taliban, but the operation will continue against Daesh (IS), Al-Qaeda and other international terrorist networks.”

In February, Ghani unveiled a plan to open peace talks with the Taliban, including eventually recognising them as a political party.

The insurgents did not officially respond, but announced the launch of their annual spring offensive in an apparent rejection of the plan, one of the most comprehensive ever offered by the Afghan government.

MA
Jun 07, 2018 01:22pm

Good decision. Hope this sacred decision will last forever peace and ceasefire.

salman
Jun 07, 2018 01:38pm

Its the Taliban who have to announce ceasefire, Not the government!

Talha
Jun 07, 2018 01:44pm

Afghan taliban should kickout usa and ghani govt asap

Falcon1
Jun 07, 2018 01:45pm

The announce ceasefire between them every few months, only to resume fighting and attack each other with more ferocity within days of the announcement.

Who are they kidding? There is no solution to Afghanistan's problems except through dialogue and compromise.

Prateik
Jun 07, 2018 01:52pm

Taliban doesn't believe in peace.

Changez Khan
Jun 07, 2018 01:58pm

Why not make permanent ceasefire with Taliban? Negotiate with give and take.

Ahmed
Jun 07, 2018 02:17pm

The real question is - will the US too announce a ceasefire? Why would one party stop attacks if the other continues

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 07, 2018 02:40pm

What other options do they have at this crucial juncture in time and history?

