DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Injured FC soldier martyred as helicopter crash lands during medical evacuation: ISPR

Dawn.comJune 07, 2018

Email


A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred in a helicopter crash-landing in Quetta on Thursday, the army's media wing said in a press release.

An army aviation helicopter was conducting medical evacuation of the injured soldier from Kahan, Kohlu to Quetta, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) handout.

"Crew and pilots remained safe. However, two crew members were injured. Meanwhile, injured FC soldier embraced martyrdom," the ISPR said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Truth
Jun 07, 2018 01:31pm

Martyred while helping the injured, saving lives, in Ramzan, fast away from own loved ones. No wonder the nation loves and respects them so much.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 07, 2018 01:43pm

@Truth Yes Indeed. RIP. Shaheed never dies.

Pak Armed Forces Zindabad!

Asif Kahsmiri
Jun 07, 2018 01:57pm

RIP you brave brave soul - RESPECT!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Human rights promises
Updated June 07, 2018

Human rights promises

THE outgoing assembly has ended its tenure on a high note in terms of human rights legislation. Interestingly, this...
June 07, 2018

Security for politicians

VIP CULTURE, VIP protocol and VIP security are all matters that ought to be reviewed. No doubt, there is much abuse...
Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?
Updated June 06, 2018

Military on polls

Media briefing by DG ISPR may have helped dispel doubts regarding any delay in the holding of the general elections.
Foreign policy challenges
Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

In the 2018 manifestos, parties would do well to commit to bringing out-of-school children into the education system.