Injured FC soldier martyred as helicopter crash lands during medical evacuation: ISPR
June 07, 2018
A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred in a helicopter crash-landing in Quetta on Thursday, the army's media wing said in a press release.
An army aviation helicopter was conducting medical evacuation of the injured soldier from Kahan, Kohlu to Quetta, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) handout.
"Crew and pilots remained safe. However, two crew members were injured. Meanwhile, injured FC soldier embraced martyrdom," the ISPR said.
Comments (3)
Martyred while helping the injured, saving lives, in Ramzan, fast away from own loved ones. No wonder the nation loves and respects them so much.
@Truth Yes Indeed. RIP. Shaheed never dies.
Pak Armed Forces Zindabad!
RIP you brave brave soul - RESPECT!