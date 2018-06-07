Injured FC soldier martyred as helicopter crash lands during medical evacuation: ISPR

A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred in a helicopter crash-landing in Quetta on Thursday, the army's media wing said in a press release.

An army aviation helicopter was conducting medical evacuation of the injured soldier from Kahan, Kohlu to Quetta, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) handout.

"Crew and pilots remained safe. However, two crew members were injured. Meanwhile, injured FC soldier embraced martyrdom," the ISPR said.