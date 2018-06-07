DAWN.COM

Top court orders Aitzaz Ahsan to submit recommendations on water crisis by June 21

Haseeb BhattiUpdated June 07, 2018

Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday ordered PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan to submit his recommendations by June 21 on how to tackle the national water crisis.

Ahsan was also told to prepare a report on the supply of drinking water and water reserves in the country.

The chief justice was hearing a suo motu case on water shortages and lack of supply throughout the country. During the hearing today, he criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari for "doing nothing" on the water crisis during their tenures.

"Vote ko izzat do (respect the vote) means that you give people their fundamental rights," he said, referring to a slogan that is being used by Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Justice Nisar also said the authorities could no longer ignore the problem and will have to take "practical steps" to solve it.

"We are wasting water and minerals worth billions of rupees in the ocean," he remarked. He also criticised the "tanker mafia" for not paying a "penny to the government" in taxes.

The CJ summoned the chief commissioner of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority chairman, cantonment board officials along with politicians Malik Abrar, Malik Mehboob and Zamarud Khan in court on Friday.

Justice Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of the water crisis in the country on Monday, saying that it would be the Supreme Court's "top priority" in the weeks ahead.

He had added that the court will hear cases regarding water shortage across the country.

"What have we done for our children if we can't even provide them water?" he had said.

The SC heard cases regarding water shortage in the capital today. The apex court's Karachi and Lahore registries will hold hearings on June 9 and 10, respectively. The chief justice will also hear cases related to water issues in the Peshawar and Quetta registries.

Kash
Jun 07, 2018 01:15pm

We still have time to correct our priorities. Not only water we are fail in education, business etc.

Rizwan Khan
Jun 07, 2018 01:22pm

I hope Aiztzaz Ahsan is loyal to the country and the nation rather than his party when making recommendations

faisal arshad
Jun 07, 2018 01:28pm

repeatedly democratically elected governments fail to address fundamental rights of the citizens ,I would suggest to declare a national emergency and form a technocrat government for few years to put us on track on key issues like water .electricity ,health ,education ,speedy justice and accountability

Truth
Jun 07, 2018 01:34pm

CJP, sir the nation salutes you.

Hasan
Jun 07, 2018 01:45pm

Aitzaz Ahsan is a lawyer, not a natural resources and water expert. What will his recommendations be backed by?

Patriotic Pakistani
Jun 07, 2018 01:47pm

CJP, The Nation is grateful for your hardwork and service. However, I trust that Aitizaz will be supported by qualified and able (non-political) experts who can finally determine an end to the water crises.

Pakistan has the world largest irrigation system but we need water reservoirs and dams to store water, both large and small.

Tahir
Jun 07, 2018 02:01pm

I wonder what Aitzaz will mention in the report when his own party is against the kalabagh dam

Ahmed
Jun 07, 2018 02:15pm

CJ is filling in for government in absentia. It is admirable what he is doing to address vital issues.

Ahsan Gul
Jun 07, 2018 02:15pm

CJ is doing his best to salvage what PML-N and PPP has destroyed. How these parties ask for our votes if they cannot provide basic necessities of life?

Orakzai.
Jun 07, 2018 02:26pm

Zardari and Nawaz thinking always, how to loot exchequer money, both of them have no vision and no lookahead thinking for the future of the country.

free
Jun 07, 2018 02:31pm

is Aitezaz ahsan climate change expert?

Syed Hussain
Jun 07, 2018 02:33pm

Excellent @Sir ..please we need more peoples like you to come forward make this nation proud and provide basic rights of the peoples . Peoples are die and cursing the country .

khabboo
Jun 07, 2018 02:41pm

Most of it probably goes on keeping cars clean for the Rich. Every morning, every car is washed and polished just so they can go in style.

