Top court orders Aitzaz Ahsan to submit recommendations on water crisis by June 21
Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday ordered PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan to submit his recommendations by June 21 on how to tackle the national water crisis.
Ahsan was also told to prepare a report on the supply of drinking water and water reserves in the country.
The chief justice was hearing a suo motu case on water shortages and lack of supply throughout the country. During the hearing today, he criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari for "doing nothing" on the water crisis during their tenures.
"Vote ko izzat do (respect the vote) means that you give people their fundamental rights," he said, referring to a slogan that is being used by Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
Justice Nisar also said the authorities could no longer ignore the problem and will have to take "practical steps" to solve it.
"We are wasting water and minerals worth billions of rupees in the ocean," he remarked. He also criticised the "tanker mafia" for not paying a "penny to the government" in taxes.
The CJ summoned the chief commissioner of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority chairman, cantonment board officials along with politicians Malik Abrar, Malik Mehboob and Zamarud Khan in court on Friday.
Justice Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of the water crisis in the country on Monday, saying that it would be the Supreme Court's "top priority" in the weeks ahead.
He had added that the court will hear cases regarding water shortage across the country.
"What have we done for our children if we can't even provide them water?" he had said.
The SC heard cases regarding water shortage in the capital today. The apex court's Karachi and Lahore registries will hold hearings on June 9 and 10, respectively. The chief justice will also hear cases related to water issues in the Peshawar and Quetta registries.
