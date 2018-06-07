Awami Tehreek founder Rasool Bux Palijo passes away in Karachi

Veteran politician and human rights lawyer Rasool Bux Palijo passed away in Karachi on Thursday following a protracted illness, DawnNewsTV reported.

Palijo, who founded the Sindh-based left-wing party Awami Tehreek, was 88 at the time of his death.

According to his party's spokesperson, the deceased's funeral will be held after Friday prayers, and he will be laid to rest in his hometown of Jung Shahi.

Sindh caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Fazlur Rahman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and PPP's provincial president Nisar Khuhro expressed grief at Palijo's demise.

“Rasool Bux Palijo will always be remembered for his struggle and sacrifices for democracy," said Bilawal. "His literary services will never be forgotten either. We are with his family in this time of grief."

Palijo was born on February 21, 1930 in Jung Shahi, Thatta. He got his early education in his hometown and secondary education from Karachi's Sindh Madressatul Islam. Later on, he graduated from the Sindh Law College and practised as a Supreme Court lawyer.

He played an active role in the eradication of the One Unit scheme as well as the movement for the restoration of democracy. He is also credited with giving a prominent role to women in Sindh politics.

Palijo spent almost 11 years of his life incarcerated in different jails. During his imprisonment in Kot Lakhpat Jail, he wrote his diary, which was published in Sindhi language and was critically acclaimed.

In all, he authored 26 books in Sindhi.