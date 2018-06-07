Prof Hasan Askari named Punjab caretaker CM

Professor Hasan Askari was named as Punjab caretaker chief minister by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.

ECP Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazir made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad.

"All respected members took place in the meeting and unanimously decided that Punjab's caretaker CM would be Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi," Nazir said.

Nazir said that the ECP had received the proposed names for the post of Balochistan caretaker CM, and that a decision would be made today or tomorrow.

The process of selection of caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan was referred to the ECP after a parliamentary committee in Lahore failed to reach a consensus, and the government-nominated members in Quetta did not turn up at a meeting of the parliamentary committee.

The PML-N has floated the names of two candidates — retired Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah and retired Justice Sair Ali — and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) proposed Dr Hasan Askari and Ayaz Amir as possible names for the post of Punjab caretaker CM.

PTI's Mehmoodur Rasheed claimed that during the parliamentary committee meeting, the PML-N team had expressed reservations on the candidature of Ayaz Amir while the PTI raised objections over the candidature of retired Admiral Zakaullah. The PTI leader said that they insisted that the committee should reach a consensus on Dr Askari as he was a non-controversial personality.

The PML-N, it is learnt, asserted that it was PTI’s turn to accept one of the candidates pitched by the former.

"The deadlock reached a level that the committee was not even able to shortlist one candidate each supported by the two parties," Rasheed said.

Sources said it had become a sticky issue after the PTI backtracked on the selection of Nasir Mahmood Khosa for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister finalised by former opposition leader Mahmoodur Rasheed and outgoing Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

In Quetta, the first meeting of the parliamentary committee constituted for selection of caretaker chief minister of Balochistan was held on Wednesday with former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri in the chair.

Three members representing the opposition, including former chief minister Malik Baloch and Syed Liaquat Agha, were present at the meeting but three other members representing the previous government — Tahir Mehmood, Sardarzada Sarfaraz Khan Domki and Amanullah Notezai — did not attend the meeting.

Four names of the candidates for the post of caretaker chief minister, two each from the opposition and government sides, were sent to the ECP for a final decision as the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus on one name.

Who is Prof Hasan Askari?

Prof Hasan Askari is a political scientist and analyst with experience working in international think tanks, universities and both local and foreign media. He is recognised for his work in comparative politics, nuclear weapons, and country's domestic policy.

He has become a known face on television due to his role as a political commentator on current affairs on both private and state-owned TV channels.

He has a number of publications to his name ─ including more than 1,800 op-eds and comment pieces in domestic and international newspapers and magazines ─ and has spent over 35 years teaching and supervising research at the post-graduate level.

He has taught Master's-level courses at Pakistani, German, and American universities on South Asian affairs, comparative politics, international relations, Pakistan's domestic and foreign policy, civil-military relations, the Middle East and the Gulf region.

He was awarded a Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2010.

Prof Askari received a Bachelors in Political Science and English Literature in 1968 from Punjab University, an MA in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania in 1979, and a PhD in Political Science from UPenn a year later.

He has also received an MPhil on the basis of a published thesis on South Asia and comparative government.