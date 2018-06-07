Prof Hasan Askari named as Punjab interim CM
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) nominee Professor Hasan Askari was on Thursday named by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as Punjab's caretaker chief minister.
ECP Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazir made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad.
"All respected members took part in the meeting and unanimously decided that Punjab's caretaker CM would be Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi," Nazir said.
The process of selection of caretaker chief minister of Punjab had been referred to the ECP after a parliamentary committee in Lahore failed to reach consensus.
The PML-N had floated the names of two candidates — retired Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah and retired Justice Sair Ali — and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) proposed Dr Hasan Askari and Ayaz Amir as possible names for the post of Punjab caretaker CM.
PTI's Mehmoodur Rasheed claimed that during the parliamentary committee meeting, the PML-N team had expressed reservations on the candidature of Ayaz Amir while the PTI raised objections over the candidature of Zakaullah.
The PTI leader said that they had insisted that the committee should reach a consensus on Dr Askari as he was a non-controversial personality.
The PML-N, it is learnt, had asserted that it was PTI’s turn to accept one of the candidates pitched by the former.
"The deadlock reached a level that the committee was not even able to shortlist one candidate each supported by the two parties," Rasheed said.
Sources said the decision had become a sticky issue after the PTI backtracked on the earlier selection of Nasir Mahmood Khosa for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister finalised by former opposition leader Mahmoodur Rasheed and outgoing Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
PML-N expresses reservations on Askari's appointment
Senior PML-N leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, ex-railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah held a press conference to express reservations about Askari's appointment as the caretaker Punjab chief minister.
Askari's appointment has made the election in Punjab controversial, said Abbasi, adding that the ECP should not have picked a "partisan" person for the position of caretaker chief minister.
Rejecting Askari's appointment for the position, Abbasi said Askari was not impartial and had been criticising the PML-N in TV shows and writing articles in newspapers against his party. Aksari is also in favour of a delay in the elections, the former prime minister alleged.
Iqbal while addressing the presser said if the election is made controversial, a political crisis will emerge after the poll that will be "poisonous" for the country. He said he is calling on the people of Pakistan to "protect the vote" after the ECP verdict.
Earlier, Sanaullah had expressed reservations over Askari's appointment, saying it was unfortunate that an individual who had "never even run a school" would now be in charge of running a province.
He alleged that Askari does not believe in democracy and has "always criticised" the PML-N and its leadership.
"He cannot be expected to work impartially and on the basis of merit," the PML-N leader alleged.
"We have expressed our reservations in writing over his appointment," he said, adding that the party could challenge Askari's actions.
The PPP also expressed concern over Askari being named the caretaker chief minister. According to DawnNewsTV, PPP Lahore chapter president Azizur Rehman Chan said his party had reservations over Askari's appointment as the PML-N and PTI had not consulted the PPP during the entire process of nominating the caretaker chief minister.
'No political party should be troubled'
Prof Askari, responding to the criticism, promised that he would not misuse his new position and vowed to hold fair and transparent elections.
"The ECP has appointed me caretaker CM in line with the Constitution... No party should be troubled," he added.
"The PML-N are expressing their reservations, that is their right. They can say whatever they like about me," he said.
"If they wish to challenge my appointment, they can. It makes no difference to me," he said, adding: "I will complete my constitutional responsibilities."
Who is Prof Hasan Askari?
Prof Hasan Askari is a political scientist and analyst with experience working in international think tanks, universities and both local and foreign media. He is recognised for his work in comparative politics, nuclear weapons, and country's domestic policy.
He has become a known face on television due to his role as a political commentator on current affairs on both private and state-owned TV channels.
He has a number of publications to his name ─ including more than 1,800 op-eds and comment pieces in domestic and international newspapers and magazines ─ and has spent over 35 years teaching and supervising research at the post-graduate level.
He has taught Master's-level courses at Pakistani, German, and American universities on South Asian affairs, comparative politics, international relations, Pakistan's domestic and foreign policy, civil-military relations, the Middle East and the Gulf region.
He was awarded a Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2010.
Prof Askari received a Bachelor's in Political Science and English Literature in 1968 from Punjab University, an MA in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania in 1979, and a PhD in Political Science from UPenn a year later.
He has also received an MPhil on the basis of a published thesis on South Asia and comparative government.
Comments (53)
Best option
Not a good choice; given his age and no administrative experience.
A good name!
Hassan Askari is a heavily Biased person and a history of spewing venom against PMLN since Musharraf time. You will see him openly supporting Zardari and Imran khan but never the forces of the right. Forcing a biased person as caretaker CM proof enough of establishments engineering in the upcoming election
Great pic, seen him on TV, he is more knowledgeble than most.
something good by ECP
Kindly continue him even after the elections.
An educator is always a good choice.
Heavy responsibility on the shoulders of a very well respected Professor. An appropriate choice.
I disagree wtih the decision of ECP. The caretaker CM should be neutral. But Mr Askari is openly supporting PTI and he is biased against PMLN He will select the whole cabinet of Punjab that will be controversial. . It will create more controversies than before.
Hope Prof. Hasan Askari will remain neutral during the course of election..
A sane choice. A gentleman & a very clear headed & very well respected human being.
biggest news of the year :) mashaAllah
Good Choice
An educated man like Askari Saheb will bea misfit in the current Punjab political establishment. Congratulations doc.
Wow...Look at the credentials. You made us proud Dr. Rizvi.
Mubrak Askari Sab. He is a well learned man
He is among few gems of Pakistan.
Victory for PTI. Final nail in the coffin for PMLN.
Dr Hassan Askari person was even more suitable for prime minister ship. Still, it's very good decision to get advantage of such an educated and a clean personality.
I hope he comes out of this with his reputation intact.
He will give good lectures to everyone, IA!
Neutral candidate...and an educated finally holding the reigns. This caretaker Gov is by far better than the corrupt political status quo.
A learned man with good reputation.
However, anyone who follows his views closely knows he has been supportive of PTI.
Not a good choice if the purpose is to make the election less disputed
Why it must be a PTI nominee?
Hasan Askari is biased. See his TV programs. He is pro PTI and establishment. Bad decision.
This man is a known critic of PML(N). So he cannot be neutral. Besides, he has zero administrative experience. The second-worst choice after Ayaz Amir.
Credible name, well qualified and experienced man. Understand Pakistani politics and politicians. People know him through their analysis on various issues on TV channels. A good choice by ECP. Hope he hold complained free election in punjab.
Establishments candidate!
Not a neutral choice by EC.. He is PML-n bad mouth
Good choice appreciate ECP and PTI
an honest person.. he need to be on his toes considering how our bureaucracy plays...
@Zeeshan Hussain Been listening to Dr. Askari for quite some time, and he criticizes when criticism is due. He has bashed Imran and PTI on countless occasion for their ill-conceived political moves. As far as PML-N is concerned, he bashes them on their corruption. I would call this an anti-corruption bias, rather than one against PML-N.
Also, every individual has a political socialization shaped by their opinions, ideology, and experiences. So you can never expect anyone to be completely neutral as far as their views and opinions are concerned. What we should expect from people like Dr. Askari is to put their views aside when appointed to such an important position.
@Zeeshan Hussain "You will see him openly supporting Zardari and Imran khan but never the forces of the right." Forces of the right??? A family accused of looting billions and taking money from the same establishment back in 90s is now a 'force of right'. Incredible sire!
He is biased against PMLN
Nice clean educated man. This is most important
Very nice
Biased man known to favour delay in elections.
@Shoaib - in 2013 election Nawaz Sharif 's party had nominated Najam Sethi as Caretaker CM of Punjab. Sehti is a journalist, what administrative experience he had?
Now PTI can’t complain about rigging in Punjab.
Hasan Askari only quality is to always bad mouth against pmln 24/7. Very biased man even encourage the idea of delaying elections and give more role to establishment. PTI supporters will like him.
Good move, and let's hope Prof Has an Askari will act and make decisions impartially without being influenced or pressurized by any individual. Good luck!
Dear Rana Sahib, Prof Askari has been associated and involved with universities you have never seen or been to, so do not criticize him for being educated.
Better than even elected CMs and MPAs especially like Rana Sanaullah who has no idea of neither democracy nor management even than he kept ruining Law Ministry of Punjab. Therefore he has no right/face to criticize the appointment of Interim CM like Prof Askari.
Under the prevalent circumstances, good option and rational decision by ECP.
So...PTI suggested a name. Everyone agreed on it. Then PTI withdrew the name. Next PTI offered a name which other party didn't accept.But, ECP agreed to that name anyone. OK.!
I say to all those, who are unhappy about Prof Hasan Askari's appointment as caretaker CM for Punjab that he is well educated, unbiased and his analysis are based on facts, performance and ground realities. As TRUTH is bitter to swallow and expose black sheep of our society, and their masterminds. A good decision for democracy, but bad news for corrupt mafia!
A man with zero experience.
Brilliant option. Punjab is fortunate to have Dr. Askari. A person of impeccable integrity with enviable qualifications.
Great selection, very kind, simple teacher, honest, unbiased, dignified, non problematic personality.
Welcome to the unique and distinguished niche club of care-taker Chief Ministers. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Very good choice!
Good luck professor!