Cabinet briefed on internal security, economy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet during its maiden meeting here on Wednesday received detailed briefings from the ministries of interior and finance on the internal security and law and order situation and the state of economy in the country.

The briefing to the cabinet which met under caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk on the internal security was given by Interior Secretary Arshad Mirza whereas Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar “gave an overview of the economy and the present situation of various economic indicators”, according to a handout issued by the Prime Minister Office.

The interior secretary also briefed the cabinet on various measures being taken by the ministry to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the provincial governments for holding free, fair and peaceful general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

Steps taken to help ECP over July 25 polls highlighted

Mr Mirza also gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet about the functions of the interior ministry and its various attached departments and informed the prime minister and his team about various legislative and administrative policy initiatives taken for ensuring internal security and law and order in the country.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar made a presentation on the state of the economy.

“Noting satisfactory GDP growth rate of around six per cent,” the federal cabinet underscored the need for taking immediate measures within the mandate of the caretaker government to address certain issues related to balance of payments, fiscal and debt sustainability and better management of public sector enterprises.

The prime minister directed the finance division to formulate a comprehensive strategy containing immediate measures as well as a blueprint of long-term structural reform package for the consideration of the next elected government.

The prime minister had already received a briefing on the power sector on Tuesday during which he had directed the ministry of power to take steps for curtailment of power sector losses.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2018