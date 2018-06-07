DAWN.COM

Shahbaz likely to contest in NA-192

Tariq Saeed BirmaniUpdated June 07, 2018

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Leghari group of the PML-N on behalf of party president Shahbaz Sharif obtained nomination papers for NA-192.

The PML-N considers it a suitable constituency for the party head. In the 2013 general election, Shahbaz Sharif had contested provincial assembly election from PP-247 of Rajanpur on the offer by Jafar Khan Leghari and Sher Ali Gorchani.

During the election campaign, mostly steered by the Leghari tribal elder Jafar Khan Leghari, Shahbaz Sharif had bagged 55,555 votes against independent candidate Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak who got 35,000 votes. Shahbaz Sharif vacated the seat and in the by-election Ali Raza Dareshak of the PTI defeated PML-N’s Abdul Qadir Mamdot.

Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur are considered suitable places for non-resident electables and the local feudals hold the sway. But this time round social media has generated interest among people especially youngsters and this can change the scene.

During the election campaign of Shahbaz Sharif tall claims were made regarding the development of Jampur tehsil including provision of fuel gas.

Before the general election of 2018, former MNA Jafar Khan Leghari along with his wife left the PML-N and joined the PTI.

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Sher Ali Gorchani told Dawn that two days ago Shahbaz Sharif had discussed the matter of contesting election from NA-192.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2018

