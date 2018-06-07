DAWN.COM

Rangers official martyred in shootout with alleged MQM-Haqiqi militants in Karachi

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliJune 07, 2018

A soldier of Sindh Rangers embraced martyrdom and two others suffered injuries during a shootout with suspected militants reportedly associated with MQM-Haqiqi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to a statement issued by the paramilitary force, the shootout occurred when suspected militants opened fire on the security officials during a targeted operation conducted by Sindh Rangers in Zaman Town area of Korangi on Wednesday night.

During the exchange of fire with suspected militants, three Rangers officials suffered bullet wounds and were rushed to a military hospital, however, one official succumbed to his injuries.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Havaldar Ilyas, while sepoys Ibrahim and Ameer are being treated for injuries.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the targeted operation was carried out to arrest a suspect named Shafiq alias Kala associated with MQM- Haqiqi.

The incident triggered panic and fear in the densely-populated neighbourhood.

