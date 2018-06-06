DAWN.COM

MQM's Haider Abbas Rizvi returns from 'self-exile' after two years, visits Bahadurabad office

Imtiaz AliJune 06, 2018

MQM’s central leader Haider Abbas Rizvi returned to Pakistan on Wednesday after spending two years in self-imposed exile in Canada.

“Haider Abbas Rizvi was received at Karachi airport by party leaders Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari and Senator Saif Ali,” party spokesperson Aminul Haq told Dawn.

Soon after his arrival, Rizvi went to the office of MQM's Bahadurabad faction to meet the party leaders.

Responding to a query as to whether Rizvi intended to contest the forthcoming general election, party spokesperson replied by saying "possibly, as he has arrived at election time".

Recently, there were reports circulating on social media that the MQM leader was driving a vehicle for a popular online ride-hailing service in Canada, which attracted much attention in Pakistan.

In January 2016 a judicial magistrate had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of 10 MQM leaders, including Rizvi, in a case about the misuse of loudspeakers and rioting.

