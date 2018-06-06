DAWN.COM

Policeman martyred as security vehicle comes under gun attack in Quetta

Syed Ali Shah Updated June 06, 2018

A policeman was martyred and another sustained injuries when a police vehicle came under attack in Quetta's Arbab Karam Khan road area on Wednesday, police sources said.

According to officials, unidentified miscreants opened fire on the police van while it was on routine patrol. The attackers managed to flee the scene unhurt.

As a result, a policeman identified as Saeed Ahmed Langove was martyred and one of his colleagues was injured.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the site as an investigation into the incident went underway. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan has faced a number of security challenges in recent months, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide and gun attacks.

Read: How death stalks policemen in Quetta

In April this year, six policemen were martyred and seven others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted a police van on Airport Road in the provincial capital.

In March, two policemen lost their lives in a gun attack, apparently targeting a senior official who escaped unhurt.

Five policemen were among the seven people killed on Quetta's Zarghoon Road when a suicide bomber rammed into a parked police truck in January.

Balochistan has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. More than 1,400 incidents targeting the minority Shia and Hazara communities have taken place in the province during the past 15 years.

