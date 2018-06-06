Gen Bajwa calls on interim PM Nasirul Mulk

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk at his office, a statement from the PM Office said on Wednesday.

Gen Bajwa congratulated PM Mulk on assuming the office of prime minister.

The army chief and the caretaker prime minister also discussed "matters pertaining to Pakistan Army" during their meeting, read the statement.

Former chief justice Mulk took oath as Pakistan's seventh caretaker prime minister last week, one day after the National Assembly was formally dissolved in the lead up to the elections.

President Mamnoon Hussain had administered the oath to Mulk, who was unanimously nominated for the post by both the government and opposition, with former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi describing the retired judge as a someone whom "no one could object to".