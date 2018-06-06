DAWN.COM

Election candidates to submit mandatory affidavits along with nomination papers: SC

Haseeb BhattiUpdated June 06, 2018

The Supreme Court, while hearing a case regarding nomination forms on Wednesday, made it mandatory for all candidates contesting in the upcoming general elections to submit an affidavit that would require them to disclose the information omitted in the new forms.

The apex court had taken up applications by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and outgoing National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq against a Lahore High Court (LHC) order, declaring the new nomination forms void. The high court had ordered that the nomination forms be revised to include important information about candidates.

The LHC in its judgement had noted that the impugned forms did not contain the following information and declarations that were part of the 2013 nomination forms: educational qualification of the candidate, current occupation/job/profession/business of the candidate, dual nationality (if any), national tax number/income tax returns/ and payment of income tax, agriculture tax returns and payment of agriculture tax, criminal record (if any), assets and liabilities of dependents, declaration pertaining to election expenses, declaration pertaining to any default in loan or government dues by dependents, declaration that the candidate will abide by the ECP’s code of conduct.

The very next day, however, the top court suspended the LHC decision, upholding the nomination papers approved by the parliament via Elections Act 2017.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during today's hearing asked the ECP to draft the affidavits containing columns for the missing information by midnight, reasserting that the court would not allow any delays in the elections scheduled for July 25.

"We need completely clean people [to contest] in the elections," Justice Nisar said, warning that contempt proceedings would follow if incorrect information was submitted.

He asked Ayaz Sadiq's lawyer what details about the candidates was he attempting to hide with the new forms and why the people were being kept in the dark about vital information regarding their candidates.

The chief justice noted that the court still wants the new forms mandated by the parliament to be used but also wants the omitted details to be included via an affidavit which every candidate would have to now submit.

The affidavits would have to be submitted within three days, the court ruled.

The CJP also said that an implementation bench would be formed on how to conduct the elections and the court would itself ensure that election rules regarding expenditure and banner sizes are followed.

He noted that the date of scrutiny may have to be extended because of the additional affidavits.

The five-member larger bench raised questions on the maintainability of the petition filed by Sadiq but stopped short of giving a decision on the matter.

It noted that an intra-court appeal should have first been filed against the single member LHC decision rather than the SC being directly approached.

Aftab Qureishi
Jun 06, 2018 02:42pm

Justice! PPP and PMLN will be very hurt by this news. I am placing all bets on PTI now, its their election to win from her on out.

Zak
Jun 06, 2018 02:42pm

Extend it delay it, but never allow criminals to ever see parliament again.

SK
Jun 06, 2018 02:46pm

Brilliant, I bet the politicians did not expect this to happen! Well done SC!!

moviesbelt.com
Jun 06, 2018 02:46pm

how much they improve election system or election commission i don't think so they could make elections pure in pakistan, because the main thing in here is this is not a true democracy or may be nor will come

Murtaza
Jun 06, 2018 02:48pm

Thanks up SC. I solute the honourable CJP

NWA
Jun 06, 2018 02:49pm

Bravo, Bravo, Bravo !!!

Murtaza
Jun 06, 2018 02:50pm

"We need completely clean people [to contest] in the elections," Justice Nisar

Thumbs up SC. I solute you honourable CJP.

Ayub
Jun 06, 2018 02:51pm

Good decision. An affidavit will legally bound the candidate to submit the correct information which missing in the nomination form.

Orakzai.
Jun 06, 2018 02:51pm

Good decision

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jun 06, 2018 02:52pm

Good work CJP.

Analyses
Jun 06, 2018 02:53pm

Brilliant solution to the problem. well done CJP!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 06, 2018 02:53pm

I ask our honorable CJP that why he didn't take action few days earlier when he suspended LHC's decision? In my honest opinion, he made this decision (election candidates to submit affidavit with the nomination papers) after genuine criticism from public - he did a semi U turn!

Zubair
Jun 06, 2018 02:54pm

Good decision to filter out the crooks.

omer maqsood
Jun 06, 2018 02:58pm

Amazing work by SC. This is how things are done when ones conscience is clear and one wants to get things done.

VLP
Jun 06, 2018 03:02pm

Good and timely decision

My Advice
Jun 06, 2018 03:03pm

Wonderful. I am sure most Pakistani citizens would be happy to read this court verdict. Implementation of affidavit would exclude candidates who try to hide their true face and information from the voters. Hopefully only honest and patriotic candidates would be elected now.

Truth Seeker
Jun 06, 2018 03:04pm

Play by the rules, not for the gallery.

Kashif Malik
Jun 06, 2018 03:05pm

That is great! Good decision by the supreme court and very right question raised by chief justice i.e.,'what details about the candidates was he attempting to hide with the new forms and why the people were being kept in the dark about vital information about their candidates?' It is equally important that the politicians should answer this question.

Maqsee
Jun 06, 2018 03:07pm

Way to go Sir!

Umar
Jun 06, 2018 03:07pm

Great decision to help Pakistan and its citizens to move towards a transparent democracy!!! Pakistan Paindabad!

barakat
Jun 06, 2018 03:08pm

bravo CJP

Nabeel
Jun 06, 2018 03:08pm

Nice solution, well done CJP.

Arafat
Jun 06, 2018 03:09pm

Smartly Done !

Khaled
Jun 06, 2018 03:10pm

CJ you are great, the nation will remember you.

Logicaldude
Jun 06, 2018 03:11pm

Good and necessary step. Without this the entire accountability process loses meaning.

NACParis
Jun 06, 2018 03:13pm

Well said "We need completely clean people [to contest] in the elections," We all pray that almighty gives you the strength to get rid of looters in Pakistan during your tenure

Safder Ali
Jun 06, 2018 03:13pm

Clean and competent politicians should be elected in the Parliament.....Keep it up SC and Chief Justice sb.

Syed Arslan
Jun 06, 2018 03:14pm

How smart it was of the political parties to evade accountability after getting elected via this amendment of law which excluded such critical information from nomination forms. It shows how insincere they are to the public. It is sad that even ECP remained silent and didn't pursue it earlier. Undoubtedly, other organizations because of their negligence have over-burdened our honorable CJ, who has to constantly keep an eye out. Thank you CJP.

Irfan
Jun 06, 2018 03:17pm

Bravo, will see new Pakistan now.

Crude
Jun 06, 2018 03:19pm

Welcome respectable CJP, that’s exactly we were expecting from you as our last hope for Pakistan’s future.

Saad Khan
Jun 06, 2018 03:22pm

@Zak And on lying in affidavit, minimum 5 years and confiscation of assets and wealth.

Dr Tariq Baig KSA
Jun 06, 2018 03:23pm

Hats of Honorable CJP. Bravo. Otherwise politicians were happy that they can hide their credentials. But request kindly make sure that ECP is following this affidavit on strict bases. I'm sure many politicians will not be happy with this requirement,

